GCS:SRG Global Scheme of Arrangement Approved by Fed Court

08/27/2018 | 04:32am CEST

ASX MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

27 August 2018

SRG GLOBAL SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT APPROVED BY FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA

Construction services group Global Construction Services Limited ('GCS', ASX: GCS) is pleased to announce that the Federal Court of Australia ('Court') today made orders approving the Scheme of Arrangement between SRG Limited ('SRG') and its shareholders under which GCS will acquire 100% of the ordinary shares in SRG and SRG shareholders will receive 2.479 new GCS shares for each SRG share they hold as at the Scheme Record Date ('Scheme').

Court orders are expected to be lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission on 28 August 2018. Once this occurs, the Scheme will become effective.

An indicative timetable of remaining milestones is set out below.

Event

Date

Scheme Effective Date

28 August 2018

Scheme Record Date

5:00pm WST, 4 September 2018

Scheme Implementation Date

11 September 2018

-ENDS-

ABOUT GCS

The GCS Group is an Australian construction and maintenance services company that offers a diverse range of integrated products, services, and solutions covering the Infrastructure; Energy; Oil & Gas; Resource & Industrial; Commercial; and Residential sectors. The GCS Group's strategy for growth is to continue to capitalise on opportunities in the sectors it currently services, explore new markets and products, diversify into related industry sectors, and acquire selected new businesses that create value for shareholders.

Further Information:

Enzo Gullotti

Group Managing Director Ph: +61 8 9479 7990

E:enzo.gullotti@gcs.groupor visit: http://www.gcs.group

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

SRG Limited published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 02:31:02 UTC
