GCS: SRG Global Scheme of Arrangement Becomes Effective

ASX MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

28 August 2018

SRG GLOBAL SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT BECOMES EFFECTIVE

Construction services group Global Construction Services Limited ('GCS', ASX: GCS) is pleased to announce the SRG Global Merger of Equals, to create a leading global Specialist Engineering, Construction and Maintenance group, is now legally effective.

Further to GCS's announcement yesterday regarding approval by the Federal Court of Australia ('Court'), GCS advises that a copy of the Court's orders were lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission today. As a result, the Scheme is now legally effective. A copy of the Court orders is attached to this announcement.

SRG Shareholders, other than Ineligible Foreign Shareholders, will receive 2.479 new GCS shares for each SRG share held by them on the Scheme Record of 5:00pm (Perth time) on 4 September 2018. Implementation of the Scheme, and the issue of new GCS shares is scheduled to occur on 11 September 2018.

It is expected that the New GCS shares will commence trading on the ASX on a normal settlement basis on 12 September 2018.

ABOUT GCS

The GCS Group is an Australian construction and maintenance services company that offers a diverse range of integrated products, services, and solutions covering the Infrastructure; Energy; Oil & Gas; Resource & Industrial; Commercial; and Residential sectors. The GCS Group's strategy for growth is to continue to capitalise on opportunities in the sectors it currently services, explore new markets and products, diversify into related industry sectors, and acquire selected new businesses that create value for shareholders.

Further Information:

Enzo Gullotti

Group Managing Director Ph: +61 8 9479 7990

E:enzo.gullotti@gcs.groupor visit: http://www.gcs.group

Federal Court of Australia

District Registry: Western Australia Division: General

No: WAD302/2018

SRG LIMITED ABN 57 066 413 574 and another/others named in the schedule Plaintiff

ORDER JUDGE: JUSTICE BANKS-SMITH DATE OF ORDER: 27 August 2018 WHERE MADE: Perth

THE COURT ORDERS THAT:

1. Pursuant to paragraph 411(4)(b) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the Act), the scheme of arrangement between the plaintiff, SRG Limited, and the holders of fully paid ordinary shares in the plaintiff, in the form contained in Annexure B to the Scheme Booklet (and which is contained in Annexure SPG6 to the affidavit of Sevan Philip Gore affirmed 19 July 2018) be approved (the Scheme).

2. Pursuant to subsection 411(12) of the Act, the plaintiff be exempted from compliance with subsection 411(11) of the Act in relation to the Scheme.

3. These orders be entered forthwith.

Date that entry is stamped: 27 August 2018

