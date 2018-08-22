GCS: SRG Shareholders Approve Scheme

ASX MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

22 August 2018

SRG LIMITED SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

Highlights:

• SRG Limited ('SRG', ASX: SRG) shareholders have today approved the Scheme of Arrangement to implement the proposed merger with GCS

• Overwhelming support demonstrated by SRG shareholders with 99.63% of votes cast in favour of the merger.

Construction services group Global Construction Services Limited ('GCS', ASX: GCS) is pleased to advise that shareholders of SRG have today approved the Scheme of Arrangement ('Scheme') to implement the Merger of GCS and SRG. Strong support for the merger was evident, with 99.63% of votes cast in favour of the merger.

Mr Enzo Gullotti, GCS Group Managing Director said "The support demonstrated today by SRG shareholders is further evidence of the compelling nature of this transaction. The combined entity will be a leading global Specialist Engineering, Construction and Maintenance Group that will provide services and products across the entire asset life-cycle. GCS looks forward to completing the transaction, integrating operations and continuing to deliver sustainable growth in shareholder value."

Set out below is the indicative timetable for the Scheme to be completed.

Event Date Second Court Hearing 9.15am WST, 27 August 2018 Scheme Effective Date 28 August 2018 Scheme Record Date 5:00pm WST, 4 September 2018 Scheme Implementation Date 11 September 2018

ABOUT GCS

The GCS Group is an Australian construction and maintenance services company that offers a diverse range of integrated products, services, and solutions covering the Infrastructure; Energy; Oil & Gas; Resource & Industrial; Commercial; and Residential sectors. The GCS Group's strategy for growth is to continue to capitalise on opportunities in the sectors it currently services, explore new markets and products, diversify into related industry sectors, and acquire selected new businesses that create value for shareholders.

