GDH Guangdong Tannery : Change of Address of Share Registrar

06/25/2019 | 05:38am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01058)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF SHARE REGISTRAR

The board of directors of Guangdong Tannery Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the share registrar of the Company, Tricor Tengis Limited (the "Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Chan Miu Ting

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 25 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises one Executive Director, namely Mr. Sun Jun; three Non-Executive Directors, namely Mr. Xiao Zhaoyi, Mr. Kuang Hu and Mr. Ding Yatao; and three Independent Non-Executive Directors, namely Mr. Fung Lak, Mr. Choi Kam Fai, Thomas and Mr. Chan Cheong Tat.

Disclaimer

GDH - Guangdong Tannery Limited published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 09:37:06 UTC
