GDH Guangdong Tannery : Change of Address of Share Registrar

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01058)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF SHARE REGISTRAR

The board of directors of Guangdong Tannery Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the share registrar of the Company, Tricor Tengis Limited (the "Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Chan Miu Ting

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 25 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises one Executive Director, namely Mr. Sun Jun; three Non-Executive Directors, namely Mr. Xiao Zhaoyi, Mr. Kuang Hu and Mr. Ding Yatao; and three Independent Non-Executive Directors, namely Mr. Fung Lak, Mr. Choi Kam Fai, Thomas and Mr. Chan Cheong Tat.