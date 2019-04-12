GDH Guangdong Tannery : Expected Decrease in Loss

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

EXPECTED DECREASE IN LOSS

The Board wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that the consolidated net loss of the Group for the three months ended 31 March 2019 is expected to decrease by over 45% as compared with the consolidated net loss of HK$18.77 million for the corresponding period in 2018.

The information contained in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment by the management of the Company based on the latest available information and is subject to possible adjustments following further internal review and is not based on any figure or information which has been reviewed by the Company's auditors or audit committee.

