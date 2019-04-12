GDH Guangdong Tannery : Expected Decrease in Loss

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
EXPECTED DECREASE IN LOSS
The Board wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that the consolidated net loss of the Group for the three months ended 31 March 2019 is expected to decrease by over 45% as compared with the consolidated net loss of HK$18.77 million for the corresponding period in 2018.
The information contained in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment by the management of the Company based on the latest available information and is subject to possible adjustments following further internal review and is not based on any figure or information which has been reviewed by the Company's auditors or audit committee.
This announcement is made by Guangdong Tannery Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, referred to as the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").
The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that based on the current estimate of the Company's management, the consolidated net loss of the Group for the three months ended 31 March 2019 is expected to decrease by over 45% as compared with the consolidated net loss of HK$18.77 million for the corresponding period in 2018. Such decrease in the consolidated net loss was mainly due to a significant decrease in gross loss mainly attributable to the decrease in unit cost of products being greater than that in unit selling price, resulting in a significant decrease in gross loss margin of the Group.
However, as the Company is still in the process of finalising its unaudited financial information for the three months ended 31 March 2019, the information contained in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment by the management of the Company based on the latest available information and is subject to possible adjustments following further internal review and is not based on any figure or information which has been reviewed by the Company's auditors or audit committee. The unaudited financial information of the Group for the three months ended 31 March 2019 is expected to be announced by the end of April 2019.
Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
