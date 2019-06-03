GDH Guangdong Tannery : Monthly Return (May 2019)

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/05/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
|
Name of Issuer
|
Guangdong Tannery Limited
|
Date Submitted
|
3 June 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
|
(1) Stock code :
|
1058
|
|
Description :
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
|
(State
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Stock code :
|
N/A
|
Description :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
|
(State
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
1
2. Preference Shares
|
Stock code :
|
|
N/A
|
|
Description :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of
|
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
preference
|
|
(State
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code :
|
|
N/A
|
|
Description :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of other
|
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
classes of
|
|
(State
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
|
|
N/A
|
|
2
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary shares
|
|
No of preference No. of other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
classes of shares
|
|
Balance at close of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
preceding month
|
538,019,000
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the month
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the month
|
|
|
|
|
538,019,000
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Particulars of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new shares
|
|
|
No. of new shares
|
|
share option
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of issuer issued
|
of issuer which may
|
|
|
scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the month
|
|
be issued pursuant
|
|
including EGM
|
|
|
|
Movement during the month
|
|
|
|
pursuant thereto
|
|
|
thereto as at close
|
|
approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable
|
|
|
|
|
Granted
|
|
|
Exercised
|
|
Cancelled
|
|
Lapsed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Preference shares)
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Other class)
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of options (State currency)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
issuer which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer
|
may be
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nominal value
|
|
|
|
|
during the
|
pursuant
|
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
|
at close of
|
Exercised
|
Nominal value
|
month
|
thereto as at
|
Description of warrants
|
|
of nominal
|
|
preceding
|
during the
|
at close of the
|
pursuant
|
close of the
|
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
value
|
|
month
|
month
|
|
month
|
thereto
|
month
|
1.
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2. N/A
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3. N/A
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/A
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
Total B. (Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
4
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
issuer which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer
|
may be
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount at
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the
|
pursuant
|
|
|
|
Currency of
|
close of
|
|
Converted
|
|
Amount at
|
|
month
|
thereto as at
|
|
|
|
|
amount
|
preceding
|
|
during the
|
|
close of the
|
|
pursuant
|
close of the
|
Class and description
|
outstanding
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
thereto
|
month
|
1.
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy))
|
( / /
|
)
|
|
|
2.
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / /
|
)
|
|
|
3.
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / /
|
)
|
|
|
4.
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / /
|
)
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
5
