GDH Guangdong Tannery : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on 12 June 2019

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 12 JUNE 2019
At the annual general meeting of Guangdong Tannery Limited (the "Company") held on 12 June 2019 (the "AGM"), all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice convening the AGM dated 26 April 2019 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company by way of poll. The poll results are as follows:
|
|
|
|
Number of Votes
|
|
Ordinary Resolutions
|
(Approximate %)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
To receive and consider the audited
|
384,479,810
|
0
|
|
Consolidated
|
Financial Statements, the
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
Directors' Report and the Independent
|
|
|
|
Auditor's Report for the year ended 31
|
|
|
|
December 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
(i) To re-elect Mr. Kuang Hu as Director.
|
384,479,810
|
0
|
|
|
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ii) To re-elect Mr. Fung Lak as Director.
|
384,479,810
|
0
|
|
|
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(iii) To authorise the Board to fix the
|
384,479,810
|
0
|
|
remuneration of Directors.
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
To re-appoint
|
Messrs. Ernst & Young as
|
384,479,810
|
0
|
|
Auditor and authorise the Board to fix their
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
remuneration.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
To grant a general mandate to the Directors
|
384,473,810
|
6,000
|
|
to issue shares in the Company.
|
(99.9984%)
|
(0.0016%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all such resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.
As at the date of the AGM, the number of issued shares of the Company was 538,019,000, which was the total number of shares of the Company entitling the holders to attend and vote at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any shareholders of the Company to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM. No shares entitling the holder to attend the AGM but were required to abstain from voting in favour as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), nor were there any shareholders who were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting.
The Company's share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking.
By Order of the Board
SUN Jun
Chairman and Managing Director
Hong Kong, 12 June 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises one Executive Director, namely Mr. Sun Jun; three Non-Executive Directors, namely Mr. Xiao Zhaoyi, Mr. Kuang Hu and Mr. Ding Yatao; and three Independent Non-Executive Directors, namely Mr. Fung Lak, Mr. Choi Kam Fai, Thomas and Mr. Chan Cheong Tat.
