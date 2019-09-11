Log in
GDOT Hagens Berman Investigating Possible Securities Fraud by Green Dot Corporation (GDOT)

09/11/2019 | 08:18pm EDT

Class-action law firm urges GDOT investors who have suffered more than $50K of losses to learn their shareholder rights

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman reminds investors in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) of the Firm’s investigation of possible violations of the federal securities laws.  If you invested in Green Dot before August 8, 2019 and suffered losses of $50,000 or more, contact Hagens Berman via:

Email: GDOT@hbsslaw.com
Web: https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/GDOT
Phone: 510-725-3000

Green Dot Investigation:

The investigation centers on the accuracy of Green Dot’s statements about the demand for its banking-as-a-service (BaaS) platform and the sustainability of its business model.

On May 9, 2019, the Company disappointed investors when it slashed guidance and announced an expensive marketing initiative to attract new users.  This news caused a massive 26% drop in Green Dot’s share price.

Then, on August 8, 2019, Green Dot announced another guidance reduction due to a steep decline in its legacy prepaid card product line and the Company’s delay in launching its newest BaaS product.  This news caused Green Dot’s shares to plummet another 45%.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Green Dot should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email GDOT@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

© GlobeNewswire 2019
