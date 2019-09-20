Log in
GDP Growth Expected to Hold Steady -- Data Week Ahead

09/20/2019 | 02:24pm EDT

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    0945  Markit Flash Mfg PMI        Sep       N/A           50.3* 
          0945  Markit Flash Services PMI   Sep       N/A           50.7* 
Tuesday   0900  S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City    Jul       N/A          +2.1% 
                  HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Consumer Confidence         Sep       132.7  (12)   135.1 
          1000  Richmond Fed Svy            Sep       N/A           1 
Wednesday 1000  New Homes Sales             Aug       659K   (13)   635K 
                  -- percent change         Aug      +3.8%         -12.8% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Sep 21    214K   (6)    208K 
          0830  Real GDP (3rd Reading)      2Q       +2.0%   (12)  +2.0%** 
          0830  GDP Prices (3rd Reading)    2Q       +2.4%   (6)   +2.4%** 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          Aug      +1.5%   (5)   -2.5% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy     Sep       N/A          -6 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Durable Goods Orders        Aug      -1.2%   (13)  +2.0%*** 
          0830  Personal Income             Aug      +0.4%   (13)  +0.1% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Aug      +0.3%   (12)  +0.6% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M         Aug      +0.2%   (13)  +0.2% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y         Aug      +1.8%   (10)  +1.6% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Sep       92.0   (6)    92.0**** 
                  (Final) 
 
*End-Aug Reading 
**2Q 2nd Reading 
***Revised Figure 
****Sep Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

