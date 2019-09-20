GDP Growth Expected to Hold Steady -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Sep N/A 50.3*
0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Sep N/A 50.7*
Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Jul N/A +2.1%
HPI Y/Y
1000 Consumer Confidence Sep 132.7 (12) 135.1
1000 Richmond Fed Svy Sep N/A 1
Wednesday 1000 New Homes Sales Aug 659K (13) 635K
-- percent change Aug +3.8% -12.8%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 21 214K (6) 208K
0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) 2Q +2.0% (12) +2.0%**
0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) 2Q +2.4% (6) +2.4%**
1000 Pending Home Sales Aug +1.5% (5) -2.5%
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Sep N/A -6
Composite Index
Friday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Aug -1.2% (13) +2.0%***
0830 Personal Income Aug +0.4% (13) +0.1%
0830 Consumer Spending Aug +0.3% (12) +0.6%
0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Aug +0.2% (13) +0.2%
0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Aug +1.8% (10) +1.6%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Sep 92.0 (6) 92.0****
(Final)
*End-Aug Reading
**2Q 2nd Reading
***Revised Figure
****Sep Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
