GDP Growth Expected to Hold Steady -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Sep N/A 50.3* 0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Sep N/A 50.7* Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Jul N/A +2.1% HPI Y/Y 1000 Consumer Confidence Sep 132.7 (12) 135.1 1000 Richmond Fed Svy Sep N/A 1 Wednesday 1000 New Homes Sales Aug 659K (13) 635K -- percent change Aug +3.8% -12.8% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 21 214K (6) 208K 0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) 2Q +2.0% (12) +2.0%** 0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) 2Q +2.4% (6) +2.4%** 1000 Pending Home Sales Aug +1.5% (5) -2.5% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Sep N/A -6 Composite Index Friday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Aug -1.2% (13) +2.0%*** 0830 Personal Income Aug +0.4% (13) +0.1% 0830 Consumer Spending Aug +0.3% (12) +0.6% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Aug +0.2% (13) +0.2% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Aug +1.8% (10) +1.6% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Sep 92.0 (6) 92.0**** (Final) *End-Aug Reading **2Q 2nd Reading ***Revised Figure ****Sep Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

