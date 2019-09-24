GDP Growth Expected to Hold Steady -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Wednesday 1000 New Homes Sales Aug 660K (22) 635K
-- percent change Aug +3.9% -12.8%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 21 212K (17) 208K
0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) 2Q +2.0% (21) +2.0%*
0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) 2Q +2.4% (9) +2.4%*
1000 Pending Home Sales Aug +1.0% (11) -2.5%
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Sep -4 (3) -6
Composite Index
Friday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Aug -1.0% (23) +2.0%**
0830 Personal Income Aug +0.4% (24) +0.1%
0830 Consumer Spending Aug +0.3% (24) +0.6%
0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Aug +0.2% (23) +0.2%
0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Aug +1.7% (16) +1.6%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Sep 92.0 (16) 92.0***
(Final)
*2Q 2nd Reading
**Revised Figure
***Sep Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com