GDP Growth Expected to Hold Steady -- Data Week Ahead Update

09/23/2019 | 02:09pm EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0900  S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City    Jul      +2.1%   (5)   +2.1% 
                  HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Consumer Confidence         Sep       133.0  (22)   135.1 
          1000  Richmond Fed Svy            Sep       0      (3)    1 
Wednesday 1000  New Homes Sales             Aug       660K   (22)   635K 
                  -- percent change         Aug      +3.9%         -12.8% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Sep 21    212K   (17)   208K 
          0830  Real GDP (3rd Reading)      2Q       +2.0%   (21)  +2.0%* 
          0830  GDP Prices (3rd Reading)    2Q       +2.4%   (9)   +2.4%* 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          Aug      +1.0%   (11)  -2.5% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy     Sep      -4      (3)   -6 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Durable Goods Orders        Aug      -1.0%   (23)  +2.0%** 
          0830  Personal Income             Aug      +0.4%   (24)  +0.1% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Aug      +0.3%   (24)  +0.6% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M         Aug      +0.2%   (23)  +0.2% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y         Aug      +1.7%   (16)  +1.6% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Sep       92.0   (16)   92.0*** 
                  (Final) 
 
*2Q 2nd Reading 
**Revised Figure 
***Sep Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

