GDP Growth Expected to Hold Steady -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Jul +2.1% (5) +2.1% HPI Y/Y 1000 Consumer Confidence Sep 133.0 (22) 135.1 1000 Richmond Fed Svy Sep 0 (3) 1 Wednesday 1000 New Homes Sales Aug 660K (22) 635K -- percent change Aug +3.9% -12.8% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 21 212K (17) 208K 0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) 2Q +2.0% (21) +2.0%* 0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) 2Q +2.4% (9) +2.4%* 1000 Pending Home Sales Aug +1.0% (11) -2.5% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Sep -4 (3) -6 Composite Index Friday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Aug -1.0% (23) +2.0%** 0830 Personal Income Aug +0.4% (24) +0.1% 0830 Consumer Spending Aug +0.3% (24) +0.6% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Aug +0.2% (23) +0.2% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Aug +1.7% (16) +1.6% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Sep 92.0 (16) 92.0*** (Final) *2Q 2nd Reading **Revised Figure ***Sep Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

