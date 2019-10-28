GDP Growth Expected to Slow in 3Q -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m. EDT followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Aug +2.0% (5) +2.0% HPI Y/Y 1000 Consumer Confidence Oct 128.0 (20) 125.1 1000 Pending Home Sales Sep +0.7% (9) -1.6% Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Oct +100K (11) +135K 0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 3Q +1.6% (24) +2.0%* 0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 3Q +1.9% (9) +2.4%* Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Oct 26 215K (17) 212K 0830 Personal Income Sep +0.3% (22) +0.4% 0830 Consumer Spending Sep +0.2% (21) +0.1% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Sep +0.1% (20) +0.1% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Sep +1.7% (13) +1.8% 0830 Employment Cost Index 3Q +0.7% (15) +0.6% 0945 Chicago PMI Oct 48.5 (11) 47.1 Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Oct +75K (23) +136K 0830 Unemployment Rate Oct 3.6% (21) 3.5% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M** Oct +0.3% (19) -0.04% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y** Oct +3.0% (10) +2.9% 0945 Markit Mfg PMI Oct 51.5 (3) 51.5*** 1000 ISM Mfg PMI Oct 49.1 (22) 47.8 1000 Construction Spending Sep +0.2% (16) +0.1% *2nd Quarter 3rd Reading **All private-sector workers ***Oct Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com