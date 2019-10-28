GDP Growth Expected to Slow in 3Q -- Data Week Ahead Update

Log in
10/28/2019 | 02:22pm EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m. EDT followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. EDT. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0900  S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City    Aug      +2.0%   (5)   +2.0% 
                  HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Consumer Confidence         Oct       128.0  (20)   125.1 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          Sep      +0.7%   (9)   -1.6% 
Wednesday 0815  ADP Jobs                    Oct      +100K   (11)  +135K 
          0830  Real GDP (1st Reading)      3Q       +1.6%   (24)  +2.0%* 
          0830  GDP Prices (1st Reading)    3Q       +1.9%   (9)   +2.4%* 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Oct 26    215K   (17)   212K 
          0830  Personal Income             Sep      +0.3%   (22)  +0.4% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Sep      +0.2%   (21)  +0.1% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M         Sep      +0.1%   (20)  +0.1% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y         Sep      +1.7%   (13)  +1.8% 
          0830  Employment Cost Index       3Q       +0.7%   (15)  +0.6% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 Oct       48.5   (11)   47.1 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Oct      +75K    (23)  +136K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Oct       3.6%   (21)   3.5% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M**     Oct      +0.3%   (19)  -0.04% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y**     Oct      +3.0%   (10)  +2.9% 
          0945  Markit Mfg PMI              Oct       51.5   (3)    51.5*** 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                 Oct       49.1   (22)   47.8 
          1000  Construction Spending       Sep      +0.2%   (16)  +0.1% 
 
*2nd Quarter 3rd Reading 
**All private-sector workers 
***Oct Prelim Reading 
 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

