GDP Growth Seen Slowing in 3Q -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Oct N/A 29
Wednesday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Oct N/A 55.6*
0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Oct N/A 53.5
1000 New Home Sales Sep 620K (15) 629K
-- percent change Sep -1.4% +3.5%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Oct 20 213K (9) 210K
0830 Durable Goods Orders Sep -1.9% (15) +4.4%**
1000 Pending Home Sales Sep +0.0% (6) -1.8%
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Oct N/A 13
Composite Index
Friday 0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 3Q +3.4% (17) +4.2%***
0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 3Q +2.1% (8) +3.0%***
1000 Consumer Sentiment Oct 98.5 (9) 99.0****
(Final)
*End-Sep Reading
**Revised Figure
***2Q 3rd Reading
****Oct Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
