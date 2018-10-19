GDP Growth Seen Slowing in 3Q -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Oct N/A 29 Wednesday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Oct N/A 55.6* 0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Oct N/A 53.5 1000 New Home Sales Sep 620K (15) 629K -- percent change Sep -1.4% +3.5% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Oct 20 213K (9) 210K 0830 Durable Goods Orders Sep -1.9% (15) +4.4%** 1000 Pending Home Sales Sep +0.0% (6) -1.8% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Oct N/A 13 Composite Index Friday 0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 3Q +3.4% (17) +4.2%*** 0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 3Q +2.1% (8) +3.0%*** 1000 Consumer Sentiment Oct 98.5 (9) 99.0**** (Final) *End-Sep Reading **Revised Figure ***2Q 3rd Reading ****Oct Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

