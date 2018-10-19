Log in
GDP Growth Seen Slowing in 3Q -- Data Week Ahead

10/19/2018 | 08:12pm CEST

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy        Oct       N/A           29 
Wednesday 0945  Markit Flash Mfg PMI        Oct       N/A           55.6* 
          0945  Markit Flash Services PMI   Oct       N/A           53.5 
          1000  New Home Sales              Sep       620K  (15)    629K 
                  -- percent change         Sep      -1.4%         +3.5% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Oct 20    213K  (9)     210K 
          0830  Durable Goods Orders        Sep      -1.9%  (15)   +4.4%** 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          Sep      +0.0%  (6)    -1.8% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy     Oct       N/A           13 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Real GDP (1st Reading)      3Q       +3.4%  (17)   +4.2%*** 
          0830  GDP Prices (1st Reading)    3Q       +2.1%  (8)    +3.0%*** 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Oct       98.5  (9)     99.0**** 
                  (Final) 
 
*End-Sep Reading 
**Revised Figure 
***2Q 3rd Reading 
****Oct Prelim Reading 
 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

