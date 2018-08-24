Log in
GDP Revision Expected to Show Little Change -- Data Week Ahead

08/24/2018 | 08:16pm CEST

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD    CONSENSUS     PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    1030  Dallas Fed Mfg Svy          Aug       29.0   (5)    32.3 
Tuesday   0900  S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City    Jun      +6.6%   (3)   +6.5% 
                  HPI (Y/Y) 
          1000  Consumer Confidence         Aug       126.4  (15)   127.4 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy        Aug       17.0   (3)    20 
Wednesday 0830  Real GDP (2nd Reading)      2Q       +4.0%   (15)  +4.1%* 
          0830  GDP Prices (2nd Reading)    2Q       +3.0%   (7)   +3.0%* 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          Jul      +0.3%   (8)   +0.9% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Aug 25    215K   (8)    210K 
          0830  Personal Income             Jul      +0.3%   (16)  +0.4% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Jul      +0.4%   (15)  +0.4% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M         Jul      +0.2%   (15)  +0.1% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y         Jul      +2.0%   (11)  +1.9% 
Friday    0945  Chicago PMI                 Aug       63.0   (10)   65.5 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Aug       95.2   (10)   95.3** 
                  (Final) 
 
*2Q 1st Reading 
**Aug Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

