GDP Revision Expected to Show Little Change -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Aug 29.0 (5) 32.3 Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Jun +6.6% (3) +6.5% HPI (Y/Y) 1000 Consumer Confidence Aug 126.4 (15) 127.4 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Aug 17.0 (3) 20 Wednesday 0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 2Q +4.0% (15) +4.1%* 0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 2Q +3.0% (7) +3.0%* 1000 Pending Home Sales Jul +0.3% (8) +0.9% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 25 215K (8) 210K 0830 Personal Income Jul +0.3% (16) +0.4% 0830 Consumer Spending Jul +0.4% (15) +0.4% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Jul +0.2% (15) +0.1% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Jul +2.0% (11) +1.9% Friday 0945 Chicago PMI Aug 63.0 (10) 65.5 1000 Consumer Sentiment Aug 95.2 (10) 95.3** (Final) *2Q 1st Reading **Aug Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

