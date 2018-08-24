GDP Revision Expected to Show Little Change -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Aug 29.0 (5) 32.3
Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Jun +6.6% (3) +6.5%
HPI (Y/Y)
1000 Consumer Confidence Aug 126.4 (15) 127.4
1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Aug 17.0 (3) 20
Wednesday 0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 2Q +4.0% (15) +4.1%*
0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 2Q +3.0% (7) +3.0%*
1000 Pending Home Sales Jul +0.3% (8) +0.9%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 25 215K (8) 210K
0830 Personal Income Jul +0.3% (16) +0.4%
0830 Consumer Spending Jul +0.4% (15) +0.4%
0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Jul +0.2% (15) +0.1%
0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Jul +2.0% (11) +1.9%
Friday 0945 Chicago PMI Aug 63.0 (10) 65.5
1000 Consumer Sentiment Aug 95.2 (10) 95.3**
(Final)
*2Q 1st Reading
**Aug Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
