GDP Revision Expected to Show Little Change -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC meeting statement is scheduled for release Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20 City Jul +6.2% (5) +6.3% HPI (Y/Y) 1000 Consumer Confidence Sep 132.0 (21) 133.4 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Sep 20 (3) 24 Wednesday 1000 New Home Sales Aug 630K (23) 627K -- percent change Aug +0.5% -1.7% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 22 206K (16) 201K 0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) 2Q +4.3% (21) +4.2%* 0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) 2Q +3.0% (8) +3.0%* 0830 Durable Goods Orders Aug +2.1% (21) -1.7% 1000 Pending Home Sales Aug -0.4% (12) -0.7% 1100 Kansas Fed Mfg Svy Sep 16 (3) 14 Composite Index Friday 0830 Personal Income Aug +0.4% (23) +0.3% 0830 Consumer Spending Aug +0.3% (22) +0.4% 0830 Core PCE Prices (M/M) Aug +0.1% (22) +0.2% 0830 Core PCE Prices (Y/Y) Aug +1.9% (13) +2.0% 0945 Chicago PMI Sep 62.6 (12) 63.6 1000 Consumer Sentiment Sep 100.8 (17) 100.8** (Final) *2Q 2nd Reading **Sep Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

