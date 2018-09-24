Log in
GDP Revision Expected to Show Little Change -- Data Week Ahead Update

09/24/2018 | 08:06pm CEST

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC meeting statement is scheduled for release Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0900  S&P/Case-Shiller 20 City    Jul      +6.2%   (5)   +6.3% 
                  HPI (Y/Y) 
          1000  Consumer Confidence         Sep       132.0  (21)   133.4 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy        Sep       20     (3)    24 
Wednesday 1000  New Home Sales              Aug       630K   (23)   627K 
                  -- percent change         Aug      +0.5%         -1.7% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Sep 22    206K   (16)    201K 
          0830  Real GDP (3rd Reading)      2Q       +4.3%   (21)  +4.2%* 
          0830  GDP Prices (3rd Reading)    2Q       +3.0%   (8)   +3.0%* 
          0830  Durable Goods Orders        Aug      +2.1%   (21)  -1.7% 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          Aug      -0.4%   (12)  -0.7% 
          1100  Kansas Fed Mfg Svy          Sep       16     (3)    14 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Personal Income             Aug      +0.4%   (23)  +0.3% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Aug      +0.3%   (22)  +0.4% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices (M/M)       Aug      +0.1%   (22)  +0.2% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices (Y/Y)       Aug      +1.9%   (13)  +2.0% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 Sep       62.6   (12)   63.6 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Sep       100.8  (17)   100.8** 
                  (Final) 
 
*2Q 2nd Reading 
**Sep Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

