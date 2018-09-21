GDP Revision Expected to Show No Change -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC meeting statement is scheduled for release Wednesday at 2 p.m. EDT, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Sep 31.7 (3) 30.9 Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20 City Jul N/A +6.3% HPI (Y/Y) 1000 Consumer Confidence Sep 131.9 (12) 133.4 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Sep N/A 24 Wednesday 1000 New Home Sales Aug 636K (13) 627K -- percent change Aug +1.4% -1.7% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 22 205K (7) 201K 0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) 2Q +4.2% (13) +4.2%* 0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) 2Q +3.0% (8) +3.0%* 0830 Durable Goods Orders Aug +1.7% (12) -1.7% 1000 Pending Home Sales Aug -0.2% (6) -0.7% 1100 Kansas Fed Mfg Svy Sep N/A 14 Composite Index Friday 0830 Personal Income Aug +0.4% (13) +0.3% 0830 Consumer Spending Aug +0.3% (12) +0.4% 0830 Core PCE Prices (M/M) Aug +0.1% (12) +0.2% 0830 Core PCE Prices (Y/Y) Aug +2.0% (6) +2.0% 0945 Chicago PMI Sep 62.6 (7) 63.6 1000 Consumer Sentiment Sep 100.2 (8) 100.8** (Final) *2Q 2nd Reading **Sep Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

