Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

GDP Revision Expected to Show No Change -- Data Week Ahead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 08:12pm CEST

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC meeting statement is scheduled for release Wednesday at 2 p.m. EDT, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. EDT. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    1030  Dallas Fed Mfg Svy          Sep       31.7   (3)    30.9 
Tuesday   0900  S&P/Case-Shiller 20 City    Jul       N/A          +6.3% 
                  HPI (Y/Y) 
          1000  Consumer Confidence         Sep       131.9  (12)   133.4 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy        Sep       N/A           24 
Wednesday 1000  New Home Sales              Aug       636K   (13)   627K 
                  -- percent change         Aug      +1.4%         -1.7% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Sep 22    205K   (7)    201K 
          0830  Real GDP (3rd Reading)      2Q       +4.2%   (13)  +4.2%* 
          0830  GDP Prices (3rd Reading)    2Q       +3.0%   (8)   +3.0%* 
          0830  Durable Goods Orders        Aug      +1.7%   (12)  -1.7% 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          Aug      -0.2%   (6)   -0.7% 
          1100  Kansas Fed Mfg Svy          Sep       N/A           14 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Personal Income             Aug      +0.4%   (13)  +0.3% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Aug      +0.3%   (12)  +0.4% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices (M/M)       Aug      +0.1%   (12)  +0.2% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices (Y/Y)       Aug      +2.0%   (6)   +2.0% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 Sep       62.6   (7)    63.6 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Sep       100.2  (8)    100.8** 
                  (Final) 
 
*2Q 2nd Reading 
**Sep Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
08:39pExclusive - OPEC and allies consider oil output boost as Iranian supply falls
RE
08:35pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow hit new highs ahead of index reshuffle
RE
08:12pGDP Revision Expected to Show No Change -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
06:29pOil pares gains in volatile trade ahead of OPEC meet
RE
06:29pU.S. Oil Prices Fall Ahead of OPEC Meeting
DJ
06:25pOil pares gains in volatile trade ahead of OPEC meet
RE
06:00pCanada orders new regulatory review of Trans Mountain oil pipeline
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05:02pRising Copper Price Pushes ETF COPX Shares Upward
DJ
04:05pJOHN PAULSON : Paulson launches alliance to seek better returns in gold sector
RE
Latest news "Commodities"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.