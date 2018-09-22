Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GDS HOLDINGS CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against GDS Holdings Limited - GDS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2018 | 04:51am CEST

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until October 1, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against GDS Holdings Limited (NasdaqGM: GDS), if they purchased the Company’s securities between November 2, 2016 and July 31, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  The actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Eastern District of Texas and Southern District of New York.

Get Help

GDS investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-gds-holdings-limited-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.  

About the Lawsuit

GDS and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On July 31, 2018, Blue Orca Capital reported that “GDS is borrowing crippling amounts of debt to enrich insiders by acquiring data centers from undisclosed related parties which are not nearly as valuable as the Company claims. We believe that since becoming a public Company, GDS has borrowed recklessly to siphon off at least RMB 696 million to insiders by inflating the purchase price of undisclosed related party acquisitions.”

On this news, the price of GDS shares plummeted.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:57aNEIL SHEKHTER BRENTWOOD : A Transformational Journey
AC
05:52aINFOSYS : hiring 1,000 American techies in US state of Arizona
AQ
05:51aWORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT : SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair among the talent at WWE Live at Broadmoor World Arena
AQ
05:46aOLD MUTUAL : partners Academy
AQ
05:46aEUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : Enter Dstv Eutelsat & become a leader
AQ
05:46aCOCA COLA : Vendors, cops in a battle of wits
AQ
05:43aHong Kong SFC announces green finance strategic framework
AQ
05:38aINFOSYS : to open tech hub in Arizona, set to recruit 1,000 people
AQ
05:38aDILIP BUILDCON : Bengaluru-Mysuru six lane project faces further delay
AQ
05:38aYES Bank shares down 29 per cent as CEO Rana Kapoor’s tenure cut
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar leans on old playbook to cope with Trump tariffs
2Adviser says U.S. close to Mexico-only NAFTA deal, Canada unmoved
3MEXICO WILL SEEK DEAL WITH CANADA IF NAFTA TALKS FAIL: Lopez Obrador
4PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Receipt of payment of the 2nd phase of the ..
5MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Sergio Aguero's Man City highs and lows as club's top scorer signs..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.