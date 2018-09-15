Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GDS HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against GDS Holdings Limited - GDS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2018 | 04:51am CEST

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 1, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against GDS Holdings Limited (NasdaqGM: GDS), if they purchased the Company’s securities between November 2, 2016 and July 31, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  The actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Eastern District of Texas and Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of GDS and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-gds/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in these class actions, you must petition the Court by October 1, 2018.

About the Lawsuits

GDS and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On July 31, 2018, Blue Orca Capital reported that “GDS is borrowing crippling amounts of debt to enrich insiders by acquiring data centers from undisclosed related parties which are not nearly as valuable as the Company claims. We believe that since becoming a public Company, GDS has borrowed recklessly to siphon off at least RMB 696 million to insiders by inflating the purchase price of undisclosed related party acquisitions.”

On this news, the price of GDS shares plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Logo -Color.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:02aE-Commerce Is Accelerating the Rise of a Common Southeast Asian Consumer Market
GL
05:49aEversource Helping In Massachusetts After Deadly Gas Explosions
AQ
05:28aAVID TECHNOLOGY : Achieves Major Milestone with Over One Million User Downloads of Its First Family of Creative Tools
PU
05:21aSANRIO : The first permanent Hello Kitty Grand Cafe Sanrio in the U.S. opens at Irvine Spectrum
AQ
05:20aAFCON : Pinnick Charges Eaglets On AFCON Ticket
AQ
05:19aAFCON QUALIFIER : Nigeria Returns To Winning Ways But…
AQ
05:06aGDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR : IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against GDS Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
05:01aLINK MOTION : Announces Agreements with Zhongzhi And Changes to its Management Team
PR
04:55aCLEVELAND CLIFFS : CEO feels betrayed by the state over Essar project in Iron Range
AQ
04:55aABLE ENERGY : ordered to repay $1.5 million to customers
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : IN THE EYE OF THE STORM: The Weather Channel Forecasts Hurricane Florence With Stunning V..
2NETFLIX : KARLA PETERSON: Netflix brings us too much of a good thing. Is that bad?
3Oil mixed as China tariff talk scotches early rally
4TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : FDA Approves Teva's Migraine Drug Ajov..
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Second guilty plea in trade secrets conspiracy to steal cancer research fr..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.