GE Appliances : Gives Dish-Drying a Boost With Industry-First Features

When the dishwasher cycle is done, do you have to reach for a towel to
dry your dishes? While most dishwashers leave drips on dishes and
puddles on your plasticware, GE
Appliances, a Haier company, is changing the game with
industry-first Dry Boost™ technology that provides up to three times
better drying performance.*
Dry Boost technology is great for items like stadium cups, plasticware, sippy cups or other family favorites.
“Dry Boost makes dishes cabinet-ready as soon as the cycle completes,
taking some of the chore out of doing the dishes,” says Mike Nerdig,
senior commercial director, dishwasher, GE Appliances. “At last, dishes
are table- or cabinet-ready without the hassle of using a dish towel or
having drips on the floor.”
It’s Not Done Until It’s Dry
Striking the balance between energy efficiency and perfectly clean and
dry results has been a challenge for the dishwasher industry. To solve
this problem, the engineers at GE Appliances designed innovative new
features, including a dual-wattage heating element and smart algorithms
that adjust the heat and time to operate in the drying “sweet spot” for
greater efficiency and consistency. Depending on the model, the
dishwasher may be vented out via natural convection airflow or
incorporate a fan to enhance the drying process. Dry Boost technology is
great for items like stadium cups, plasticware, sippy cups or other
family favorites.
More First-of-a-Kind Features
“All new GE Appliances plastic tub dishwashers will come with Dry Boost,
but it’s not the only new advantage owners will enjoy,” states Nerdig.
Other leading features, all industry-first features for plastic tub
dishwashers, include:
-
Industry-First Third Rack: An extra rack provides extra
loading flexibility and space for items like spatulas, serving ware
and cooking utensils. Now available as a standard feature on some
models or as an add-on accessory.
-
Industry-First Pocket Handle: This pocket door handle has a
sleek and versatile appearance and may be installed in tight spaces to
maximize your kitchen space.
-
Industry-First Bottle Wash Jets™: GE Appliances leads the
industry in wash jets and was the first to offer Bottle Wash Jets.
Now, they’ve designed more into the dishwasher to help wash those
hard-to-clean items like sports bottles, travel mugs and baby bottles.
-
Industry-First WiFi Connect: GE Appliances’ new plastic tub
dishwashers are also the first with optional WiFi Connect. Access
cycle status and alerts using the GE Kitchen App on your smart device,
or with your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
Consumers can now bring home these new ENERGY STAR®-qualified
dishwashers by visiting their local
GE Appliances dealer. Buyers will find an affordable option to fit
any budget with units ranging from $449 to $749 MSRP. The new
dishwashers with Dry Boost technology are also available in a variety of
attractive finishes, including stainless steel, black stainless steel,
slate and black slate.
It’s all part of GE Appliances’ commitment to spotless dishware and
delighting owners at every turn—or when it’s your turn to unload the
dishwasher.
See
GE Appliances’ complete line of Dry Boost dishwashers that won’t dry up
your savings.
*Three times greater drying performance compared to standard “Heated
Dry” function on current GE Appliances plastic tub dishwashers
About GE Appliances
GE Appliances, a Haier company, creates “good things, for life” through
our passion for great appliances and the happiness they can bring to
every household. With the Hotpoint®, GE®, Haier®,
Café™, GE Profile™ and Monogram® brands, owners have more
choices for making their kitchens and homes amazing each day. Our
products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers,
washers, dryers, air conditioners and water filtration systems. For more
information, visit www.GEAppliances.com/our-company.
