GE Appliances : Gives Dish-Drying a Boost With Industry-First Features

Say “so long” to wet dishes at the end of the cycle, thanks to superior drying technology

When the dishwasher cycle is done, do you have to reach for a towel to dry your dishes? While most dishwashers leave drips on dishes and puddles on your plasticware, GE Appliances, a Haier company, is changing the game with industry-first Dry Boost™ technology that provides up to three times better drying performance.*

“Dry Boost makes dishes cabinet-ready as soon as the cycle completes, taking some of the chore out of doing the dishes,” says Mike Nerdig, senior commercial director, dishwasher, GE Appliances. “At last, dishes are table- or cabinet-ready without the hassle of using a dish towel or having drips on the floor.”

It’s Not Done Until It’s Dry

Striking the balance between energy efficiency and perfectly clean and dry results has been a challenge for the dishwasher industry. To solve this problem, the engineers at GE Appliances designed innovative new features, including a dual-wattage heating element and smart algorithms that adjust the heat and time to operate in the drying “sweet spot” for greater efficiency and consistency. Depending on the model, the dishwasher may be vented out via natural convection airflow or incorporate a fan to enhance the drying process. Dry Boost technology is great for items like stadium cups, plasticware, sippy cups or other family favorites.

More First-of-a-Kind Features

“All new GE Appliances plastic tub dishwashers will come with Dry Boost, but it’s not the only new advantage owners will enjoy,” states Nerdig. Other leading features, all industry-first features for plastic tub dishwashers, include:

Industry-First Third Rack: An extra rack provides extra loading flexibility and space for items like spatulas, serving ware and cooking utensils. Now available as a standard feature on some models or as an add-on accessory.

An extra rack provides extra loading flexibility and space for items like spatulas, serving ware and cooking utensils. Now available as a standard feature on some models or as an add-on accessory. Industry-First Pocket Handle: This pocket door handle has a sleek and versatile appearance and may be installed in tight spaces to maximize your kitchen space.

This pocket door handle has a sleek and versatile appearance and may be installed in tight spaces to maximize your kitchen space. Industry-First Bottle Wash Jets™: GE Appliances leads the industry in wash jets and was the first to offer Bottle Wash Jets. Now, they’ve designed more into the dishwasher to help wash those hard-to-clean items like sports bottles, travel mugs and baby bottles.

GE Appliances leads the industry in wash jets and was the first to offer Bottle Wash Jets. Now, they’ve designed more into the dishwasher to help wash those hard-to-clean items like sports bottles, travel mugs and baby bottles. Industry-First WiFi Connect: GE Appliances’ new plastic tub dishwashers are also the first with optional WiFi Connect. Access cycle status and alerts using the GE Kitchen App on your smart device, or with your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Consumers can now bring home these new ENERGY STAR®-qualified dishwashers by visiting their local GE Appliances dealer. Buyers will find an affordable option to fit any budget with units ranging from $449 to $749 MSRP. The new dishwashers with Dry Boost technology are also available in a variety of attractive finishes, including stainless steel, black stainless steel, slate and black slate.

It’s all part of GE Appliances’ commitment to spotless dishware and delighting owners at every turn—or when it’s your turn to unload the dishwasher.

See GE Appliances’ complete line of Dry Boost dishwashers that won’t dry up your savings.

*Three times greater drying performance compared to standard “Heated Dry” function on current GE Appliances plastic tub dishwashers

