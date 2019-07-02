GE Appliances : Unveils WiFi-enabled Window Air Conditioners for Summer Travel Season

First-of-its-kind geolocation capability allows cool comfort control remotely from your phone

GE Appliances, a Haier company, is announcing the industry’s first and only WiFi-enabled window air conditioning (AC) units with geolocation capabilities, meaning people can return from their vacation to a perfectly cool space. By connecting the window AC unit to the GE Comfort app, users can enable real-time adjustments to the temperature before they ever get home, creating energy savings and peace of mind.

When activated, the location assist feature uses the phone’s location to determine if homeowners are away from home and then automatically adjusts the temperature setting to maximize overall comfort and efficiency. Then, as homeowners return, the AC automatically transitions to the ideal preset temperature, quickly cooling the space when someone will be there to enjoy it.

Additionally, weather integration is built into the app to keep users informed and in control of their home temperature, no matter where they are. Through the GE Comfort app, users can also create a cooling schedule, monitor and control multiple air conditioners from the control of their fingertips, choose cooling modes and receive reminders to clean or change filters.

“Schedules can change day to day and even hour to hour, especially during the busy summer months,” said Brian Buente, executive director retail and ductless AC for GE Appliances. “Wouldn’t it be nice to know your home will be the ideal temperature when you get there, no matter what time it is? And have the peace of mind to know it hasn’t been running all day while no one was home? This new technology puts control at your own fingertips.”

GE smart window air conditioners are the first to be compatible with Apple® HomeKit™ and feature convenient voice control via Siri, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Delivering 8,000 to 24,000 BTUs to cool medium- to large-sized rooms, the ENERGY STAR®-compliant units provide premium cooling and optimized energy usage that homeowners can track via real-time energy reporting.

WiFi-enabled GE window air conditioners with geolocation are available starting at $329 MSRP through The Home Depot®, Lowe’s® and local GE Appliances dealers.

About GE Appliances WiFi-Connected Technology

GE Appliances, a Haier company, a leader in WiFi-connected appliance technology, makes owners’ lives easier while improving their daily routines. With its connected suite of GE Appliances, owners can monitor and maintain their home from near or far using their voice or a mobile device. GE Appliances seamlessly integrates their connected appliances with a vast list of partners. Connected appliances are also updated remotely with new capabilities and can assess their own performance, allowing for unparalleled service. To learn more, visit http://www.geappliances.com/ge/connected-appliances/.

About GE Appliances

GE Appliances, a Haier company, creates “good things, for life” through our passion for great appliances and the happiness they can bring to every household. With the Monogram®, CAFÉ, GE®, GE Profile™, Haier and Hotpoint brands, people and families have more choices for making their kitchens and homes amazing each day. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners and water filtration systems. For more information, visit www.geappliances.com/our-company.

