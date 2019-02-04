GE Appliances : and Advanced Services Inc. Announce 70 New Jobs in Rapid City

Advanced Services, Inc. (ASI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of GE Appliances, a Haier company, today announced the creation of 70 new jobs at its Rapid City call center to support the growing number of consumers buying GE appliances. With a focus on delivering the best ownership experience, the ASI team manages service scheduling, home delivery, service parts sales, the GE Answer Center, and more for GE Appliances. The new jobs will bring total employment to more than 450 employees locally, making ASI one of the larger employers in the area.

“My top priority is creating more jobs and bringing new business to South Dakota, so I am pleased with this decision to increase investment in our state,” said Steve Westra, Commissioner of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. “South Dakota is open for business and it’s clear GE Appliances and ASI recognize that.”

In 2018, GE Appliances announced its intent to become the leading appliance manufacturer in the U.S., and since then has announced a series of investments totaling more than $475 million in product, manufacturing and distribution capabilities, creating more than 1,000 new U.S. jobs. Part of GE Appliances’ commitment is leading the digital revolution to transform the ownership experience and make life at home easier for our consumers.

“ASI has been managing consumer and customer interactions for GE Appliances in Rapid City for more than 20 years because they are a cutting-edge company dedicated to delivering excellent service,” said Melanie Cook, Chief Operating Officer for GE Appliances. “With ASI’s newly implemented cloud-based phone system and other technology investments, ASI is taking consumer interaction to a new level with call back services that respect owners’ time, and new texting tools so owners can track the delivery of their appliances.”

“GE Appliances is growing in the U.S. and that means ASI is growing too,” said Burnell Lutz, Center Manager for ASI. “ASI has been a strong employer in the Rapid City community since 1998. Last year we were named 2018 Employer of the Year by the Workforce Diversity Network of the Black Hills thanks to our employees and community partners. We’re humbled by this award and are committed to developing our people and creating an environment where they can thrive.”

The new jobs, wage structure and investments create more than $27 million of economic impact for South Dakota each year and generate an additional 165 indirect jobs in the local economy.

To learn more about the new positions and career opportunities at ASI, visit www.asicontactcenters.com.

About Advanced Services, Inc.

Advanced Services, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of GE Appliances, is the contact center operation for GE Appliances’ consumers and customers. ASI operates two locations in Memphis, TN and Rapid City, SD. For more information, visit www.asicontactcenters.com.

About GE Appliances

Today, GE appliances are in 50 percent of all U.S. homes, and our business is committed to serving every family in the country. We are a purpose-rooted and passion-driven organization that believes there is always a better way. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners and water filtration systems. For more information, visit www.geappliances.com.

