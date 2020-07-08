GE Current, a Daintree Company and Royal Brinkman Enter Exclusive Partnership in the UK

The move names Royal Brinkman as the authorized distributor for Current grow lights while appointing Current the exclusive lighting provider for the famed horticulture supplier

GE Current, a Daintree company, and Royal Brinkman have entered an exclusive partnership together in the United Kingdom.

Under the agreement, Royal Brinkman will have the right to promote and distribute Current’s horticulture Arize™ grow lights solutions and upcoming Lucalox™ High Pressure Sodium lamps to the U.K. horticulture market. Current will be the exclusive lighting provider for Royal Brinkman U.K.

Together, the two companies will collaborate on driving the horticulture industry forward while providing exemplary service for growers. This includes identifying modern and environmentally friendly solutions, such as industry-leading energy-efficient grow lights for greenhouses, indoor farms or controlled environment facilities that help provide greater yields, more harvests and higher profits.

“We are absolutely thrilled to work exclusively with Royal Brinkman. They have a reputation for being the best in the horticulture industry, and that means they are also known for choosing the best partners,” said Malcolm Yare, Horticulture Business Development Manager at GE Current, a Daintree company. “We believe that Current’s grow lights lead the market and will be a valuable asset in our push for more sustainable, higher-quality crop production.”

Glenn Notley, Managing Director at Royal Brinkman, said: "Current’s Arize™ product range is at the forefront of the horticulture industry, and we’ve seen them succeed in all types of indoor farms, vertical farms and greenhouses. We are pleased to work with them to introduce their technology to our growers in the U.K.”

A large portion of the partnership will be assisting the burgeoning cannabis market in gaining a foothold. Royal Brinkman recently launched Can-Hub, a top-to-bottom resource for cannabis growers to help them find the equipment and expertise they need in one reliable online location. Current has also made inroads into this market: In 2019, it introduced the Arize Element L1000, a grow light specifically designed for cannabis that has been shown to promote higher cannabinoid levels and better crop yield than traditional solutions.

While the relationship is only within the U.K. for now, both Current and Royal Brinkman are optimistic about the possibility of expanding the partnership into other countries.

Anyone interested in learning more about Royal Brinkman’s horticulture services can reach out to Jim Pryor at sales@brinkmanuk.co.uk.

About GE Current, a Daintree company:

GE Current, a Daintree company provides people-focused lighting and intelligent controls, making commercial buildings, retail stores, industrial facilities and roadway lighting more energy efficient and productive. Backed by an ecosystem of technology partners, Current is helping businesses, cities and farms unlock hidden value and realize the potential of their environments.

Current harnesses the power of light to enable never-before-possible methods of farming, ushering in a new era of agriculture. We aim to build a world where growers can produce higher yields, cultivate with greater precision, and grow sustainably, locally and year-round to fuel a brighter future. For more information, visit http://www.gecurrent.com/horticulture.

About Royal Brinkman:

Royal Brinkman is a supplier, consultant, and installer for the professional greenhouse horticulture sector. The company was founded in 1885 and acquired the designation 'Royal' in 1985. Today, Royal Brinkman is one of the world's largest, renowned suppliers to the greenhouse horticulture sector. With branches not only in the Netherlands, but also in England, France, Spain, Poland, Hungary, Turkey, Morocco, Germany, Russia, Mexico and Australia, Royal Brinkman also has an international orientation. For more information, please visit www.royalbrinkman.nl.

