GE to freeze pensions for about 20,000 U.S. workers to cut debt

The company will also freeze supplementary pension benefits for about 700 U.S. employees, and these actions are expected to reduce net debt between $4 billion (3.25 billion pounds) and $6 billion, GE said.

The move will also help reduce the company's pension deficit by about $5 billion to $8 billion. (http://bit.ly/2APOKiM)

GE and its finance arm had total borrowings of about $105.8 billion as of June 30, with industrial net debt at $54.4 billion.

The company has announced net debt reduction actions of between $9 billion and $11 billion, including tender offers to purchase up to $5 billion of its existing debt, in the past one month. (http://bit.ly/2no6zSJ)

GE said it was on track to achieve its leverage goal of less than 2.5 times net debt to EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) by the end of 2020.

The company's shares rose 2.6% to $8.79 premarket.

