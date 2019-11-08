Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GE unit orders 25 Airbus jets including 12 Rolls-powered A330neo: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 03:34am EST
The logo of U.S. conglomerate General Electric is seen on the company building in Belfort

Leasing giant GECAS, the aircraft leasing subsidiary of General Electric, has ordered 25 Airbus aircraft including a rare purchase of jets powered by GE's rival engine maker Rolls-Royce, two people familiar with the matter said.

The order includes 12 Airbus A330neo jets, for which Rolls-Royce is the sole engine supplier, and 13 A321XLR long-distance narrow-body jets. It was included in a new Airbus order tally but the name of the buyer was not immediately disclosed.

Airbus and GE both declined to comment.

If confirmed, the decision by the world's second largest aircraft leasing company to invest in the A330neo would be a key endorsement for the A330neo programme which has been clawing its way back from a period of weak sales and some cancellations.

GECAS has traditionally prioritised aircraft powered by engines made by its parent company General Electric.

Decisions to invest in rival technology highlight competition to diversify portfolios in the leasing industry, even though GE is perceived as more closely aligned in the wide-body market with Airbus rival Boeing.

The A330neo is a 250-300 seat upgrade of Airbus's most-sold wide-body aircraft, the A330, which is offered alongside the slightly larger Airbus A350 family. Both aircraft are exclusively powered by engines from Rolls-Royce.

In 2015, GECAS invested in the first A350 by buying the aircraft immediately after its delivery to Qatar Airways and then renting it back to the airline in a sale-and-leaseback deal.

But it remains rare for the GE subsidiary to buy Rolls-Royce-powered aircraft directly from the manufacturer.

Rolls and GE compete fiercely for engine sales and the A330neo airplane has in turn faced intense competition from the newer Boeing 787, which offers both GE and Rolls-Royce engines.

GECAS is widely seen as a candidate for potential sale as GE overhauls its balance sheet through disposals. It has said it aims to invest in aircraft to keep down the average age of its portfolio to 5.5 years from 6.8 years by 2024.

In a statement with its monthly order update on Thursday, Airbus said an "unidentified customer ordered 13 A321XLRs in a transaction that also included 12 A330-900 highly efficient wide-bodies".

It is common for aircraft deals to be posted on an anonymous basis before the buyer goes public, often using the publicity surrounding air shows.

Planemakers are gearing up for the Dubai Airshow from Nov. 17 which could feature confirmation of demand from leasing companies including GECAS, industry sources said.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Anshuman Daga; Editing by Jan Harvey and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.26% 131.86 Real-time Quote.56.07%
ROLLS-ROYCE -0.59% 775 Delayed Quote.-6.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:55aBECHTLE : is Cisco Security Partner of the Year
PU
03:53aXXL ASA : - new share capital registered
AQ
03:53aPENNEXX FOODS : PNNX Pennexx, Inc., a Public company, Completes Major Acquisitions to Become a Key Provider of Prepaid Debit, Credit and Gift Cards with Artificial Intelligence
AQ
03:51aPhoenix Group Holdings Group Chief Executive Clive Bannister to Retire Next March
DJ
03:50aPEPTONIC MEDICAL : Interim report period from January 2019 to September 2019 Peptonic Medical AB (publ) org nr 556776-3064
PU
03:50aPARAGON BANKING : 08/11/2019 | Paragon launches 40 Day Notice savings account
PU
03:50aMBH CORPORATION PLC : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:48aCARREFOUR : Supermarket group Carrefour to sell off Rue du Commerce online site
RE
03:46aBIOSERVO TECHNOLOGIES PUBL : Nomination Committee appointed before the annual general meeting of Bioservo 2020
AQ
03:45aCATENA MEDIA : Invitation to the presentation of Catena Media´s interim report July – September 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : sees 2019 profit in upper half of target range after solid third quarter
4COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA : Richemont shrugs off Hong Kong protests as jewellery shines
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH Drives Luxury to High End of Market -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group