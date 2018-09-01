Log in
GEICO ASKS: What Two Items Should You Never Leave in Your Vehicle?

09/01/2018 | 01:56pm CEST

Two items that drivers regularly leave in their glove compartments could lead to fraudulent claims and even identity theft, says Douglas Shiring, GEICO’s director of special investigations. (Hint: 1) Insurance policy card, and 2) Vehicle registration.)

“You might not think that leaving your insurance policy card and vehicle registration can lead to identity theft but they can.”

Identity thieves can make a fraudulent claim using your policy information card, and if your vehicle is stolen, a theft could claim legal possession by using the registration. Using a stolen driver’s license and social security number, identity thieves can also apply for vehicle insurance in your name as a means to make fraudulent claims.

“Insurance fraud is a growing business making billions of dollars a year,” Shiring added. “That makes insurance fraud equivalent to the GDP of 182 worldwide economies.”

GEICO recommends:

GEICO Mobile allows you to report a claim and have all of your insurance information in the palm of your hand in a safe and secure application.

The cost of insurance fraud to the victim may include legal fees, deductibles, overdraft fees, as well as your time to straighten out the claim can exceed the seven day, $1,300 average. Take the time to protect yourself from insurance fraud and identity theft by not leaving valuable information in the car.

Auto insurance fraud can range from staged accidents, embellished claims and, yes, identity theft.

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company) is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies and is the second-largest private passenger auto insurance company in the United States. GEICO, which was founded in 1936, provides millions of car insurance quotes to U.S. drivers annually. The company is pleased to serve more than 16 million private passenger customers, insuring more than 27 million vehicles (auto & cycle).

Using GEICO’s online service center, policyholders can purchase policies, make policy changes, report claims and print insurance ID cards. Policyholders can also connect to GEICO through GEICO Mobile, reach a representative over the phone or visit a GEICO local agent.

GEICO also provides insurance quotes on motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), boats, travel trailers and motorhomes (RVs). Coverage for life, homes and apartments is written by non-affiliated insurance companies and is secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto insurance and personal umbrella protection are also available.

For more information, go to www.geico.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.