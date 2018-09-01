GEICO ASKS: What Two Items Should You Never Leave in Your Vehicle?

Two items that drivers regularly leave in their glove compartments could
lead to fraudulent claims and even identity theft, says Douglas Shiring,
GEICO’s director of special investigations. (Hint: 1) Insurance policy
card, and 2) Vehicle registration.)
“You might not think that leaving your insurance policy card and vehicle
registration can lead to identity theft but they can.”
Identity thieves can make a fraudulent claim using your policy
information card, and if your vehicle is stolen, a theft could claim
legal possession by using the registration. Using a stolen driver’s
license and social security number, identity thieves can also apply for
vehicle insurance in your name as a means to make fraudulent claims.
“Insurance fraud is a growing business making billions of dollars a
year,” Shiring added. “That makes insurance fraud equivalent to the GDP
of 182 worldwide economies.”
GEICO recommends:
GEICO Mobile allows you to report a claim and have all of your insurance
information in the palm of your hand in a safe and secure application.
The cost of insurance fraud to the victim may include legal fees,
deductibles, overdraft fees, as well as your time to straighten out the
claim can exceed the seven day, $1,300 average. Take the time to protect
yourself from insurance fraud and identity theft by not leaving valuable
information in the car.
Auto insurance fraud can range from staged accidents, embellished claims
and, yes, identity theft.
GEICO
(Government Employees Insurance Company) is a member of the Berkshire
Hathaway family of companies and is the second-largest private passenger
auto insurance company in the United States. GEICO, which was founded in
1936, provides millions of car
insurance quotes to U.S. drivers annually. The company is pleased to
serve more than 16 million private passenger customers, insuring more
than 27 million vehicles (auto & cycle).
Using GEICO’s online
service center, policyholders can purchase policies, make policy
changes, report claims and print insurance ID cards. Policyholders can
also connect to GEICO through GEICO
Mobile, reach a representative over
the phone or visit a GEICO
local agent.
GEICO also provides insurance quotes on motorcycles,
all-terrain vehicles (ATVs),
boats,
travel trailers and motorhomes (RVs).
Coverage for life, homes and apartments is written by non-affiliated
insurance companies and is secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency,
Inc. Commercial
auto insurance and personal umbrella protection are also available.
For more information, go to www.geico.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180901005001/en/