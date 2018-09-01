GEICO ASKS: What Two Items Should You Never Leave in Your Vehicle?

Two items that drivers regularly leave in their glove compartments could lead to fraudulent claims and even identity theft, says Douglas Shiring, GEICO’s director of special investigations. (Hint: 1) Insurance policy card, and 2) Vehicle registration.)

“You might not think that leaving your insurance policy card and vehicle registration can lead to identity theft but they can.”

Identity thieves can make a fraudulent claim using your policy information card, and if your vehicle is stolen, a theft could claim legal possession by using the registration. Using a stolen driver’s license and social security number, identity thieves can also apply for vehicle insurance in your name as a means to make fraudulent claims.

“Insurance fraud is a growing business making billions of dollars a year,” Shiring added. “That makes insurance fraud equivalent to the GDP of 182 worldwide economies.”

GEICO recommends:

Don’t leave any information about you or your vehicle in the car.

Keep vehicle and policy information in your wallet.

Better yet, use a safe digital application like GEICO Mobile to store key driver documents.

GEICO Mobile allows you to report a claim and have all of your insurance information in the palm of your hand in a safe and secure application.

The cost of insurance fraud to the victim may include legal fees, deductibles, overdraft fees, as well as your time to straighten out the claim can exceed the seven day, $1,300 average. Take the time to protect yourself from insurance fraud and identity theft by not leaving valuable information in the car.

Auto insurance fraud can range from staged accidents, embellished claims and, yes, identity theft.

