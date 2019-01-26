GEICO Asks: Planning a Road Trip to Mexico or Canada? Make Sure You Have the Right Auto Insurance Coverage

Plan to visit our neighbors to the North or South this year? GEICO reminds you that you may need special auto coverage. Canadian and Mexican laws require drivers to have auto insurance that is valid in their respective countries.

In Mexico , U.S. auto insurance policies are not valid. According to the U.S. Department of State, you’ll need Mexican auto insurance, which is required for all vehicles as of Jan. 1, 2019. Mexican liability insurance is required as well. You’ll also need to apply for a temporary vehicle import permit with Mexican customs or at a Mexican Consulate in the U.S. If you are traveling to Mexico, contact GEICO Insurance Agency to obtain the coverage you need!

In Canada, auto insurance coverage in the U.S. does extend to policies and vehicles based in the U.S. and driven in Canada; however, before crossing the border, you will want to confirm that with your auto insurer.

When going to either location, don’t forget that you’ll need to bring the following items:

1. Proof of U.S. citizenship

2. Proof of auto insurance

3. Current vehicle registration

And another helpful tip: Distances and speeds are posted in kilometers per hour (KPM) in Canada and Mexico, not miles per hour (MPH) as in the U.S.! Learn more about car insurance coverage for Mexico, Canada, or any overseas destination, or contact a GEICO licensed agent for additional information.

