GEICO Asks: Were Florida Drivers REALLY Prepared for Hurricane Irma Last Year?

Every year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration tracks
over a dozen hurricanes nearing the U.S., but if you live on the coast,
it only takes one to disrupt your life.
The 2018 hurricane season seems benign so far, but GEICO – after
handling over 20,000 Florida auto loss claims from Hurricane Irma last
year – thinks residents in Florida can never be too prepared.
Remember this? Last year Florida issued evacuation orders for 5.6
million residents because of Hurricane Irma; roughly four in 10 gas
stations ran out of fuel; and about 65 percent of the state lost power.
With that in mind, here are some recommendations from GEICO:
1. Keep your gas tank filled – If you need to evacuate, you want
enough gas to get out of town.
2. Park your vehicle on higher ground – Avoid any low lying areas
if you can.
3. Protect your car in a garage or parking shelter.
4. Build a disaster kit– Include three days of water,
medications, toiletries, cash and charging cables. Add food if and when
needed. Don’t forget pet supplies.
5. Have an evacuation plan – Identify shelters and discuss how
you will communicate with your family if you are separated.
For a complete hurricane preparation checklist, log onto GEICOMore.com
and additional tips.
Should you need to evacuate, please click on safe
driving in the heavy rain and getting
your home Flood-Ready.
If you have a loss, please report it as quickly as possible. To speed up
your claims process use GEICO
Mobile, log in at GEICO.com
or call (800) 841-3000 24 hours a day.
