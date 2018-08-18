Log in
GEICO Asks: Were Florida Drivers REALLY Prepared for Hurricane Irma Last Year?

08/18/2018 | 01:56pm CEST

Every year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration tracks over a dozen hurricanes nearing the U.S., but if you live on the coast, it only takes one to disrupt your life.

The 2018 hurricane season seems benign so far, but GEICO – after handling over 20,000 Florida auto loss claims from Hurricane Irma last year – thinks residents in Florida can never be too prepared.

Remember this? Last year Florida issued evacuation orders for 5.6 million residents because of Hurricane Irma; roughly four in 10 gas stations ran out of fuel; and about 65 percent of the state lost power.

With that in mind, here are some recommendations from GEICO:

1. Keep your gas tank filled – If you need to evacuate, you want enough gas to get out of town.

2. Park your vehicle on higher ground – Avoid any low lying areas if you can.

3. Protect your car in a garage or parking shelter.

4. Build a disaster kit– Include three days of water, medications, toiletries, cash and charging cables. Add food if and when needed. Don’t forget pet supplies.

5. Have an evacuation plan – Identify shelters and discuss how you will communicate with your family if you are separated.

For a complete hurricane preparation checklist, log onto GEICOMore.com and additional tips. Should you need to evacuate, please click on safe driving in the heavy rain and getting your home Flood-Ready.

If you have a loss, please report it as quickly as possible. To speed up your claims process use GEICO Mobile, log in at GEICO.com or call (800) 841-3000 24 hours a day.

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company) is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies and is the second-largest private passenger auto insurance company in the United States. GEICO, which was founded in 1936, provides millions of auto insurance quotes to U.S. drivers annually.

Using GEICO’s online service center, policyholders can purchase policies, on motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), boats, travel trailers and motorhomes (RVs). Coverage for life, homes and apartments is written by non-affiliated insurance companies and is secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto insurance and personal umbrella protection are also available. make policy changes, report claims and print insurance ID cards.


© Business Wire 2018
