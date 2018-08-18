GEICO Asks: Were Florida Drivers REALLY Prepared for Hurricane Irma Last Year?

Every year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration tracks over a dozen hurricanes nearing the U.S., but if you live on the coast, it only takes one to disrupt your life.

The 2018 hurricane season seems benign so far, but GEICO – after handling over 20,000 Florida auto loss claims from Hurricane Irma last year – thinks residents in Florida can never be too prepared.

Remember this? Last year Florida issued evacuation orders for 5.6 million residents because of Hurricane Irma; roughly four in 10 gas stations ran out of fuel; and about 65 percent of the state lost power.

With that in mind, here are some recommendations from GEICO:

1. Keep your gas tank filled – If you need to evacuate, you want enough gas to get out of town.

2. Park your vehicle on higher ground – Avoid any low lying areas if you can.

3. Protect your car in a garage or parking shelter.

4. Build a disaster kit– Include three days of water, medications, toiletries, cash and charging cables. Add food if and when needed. Don’t forget pet supplies.

5. Have an evacuation plan – Identify shelters and discuss how you will communicate with your family if you are separated.

For a complete hurricane preparation checklist, log onto GEICOMore.com and additional tips. Should you need to evacuate, please click on safe driving in the heavy rain and getting your home Flood-Ready.

If you have a loss, please report it as quickly as possible. To speed up your claims process use GEICO Mobile, log in at GEICO.com or call (800) 841-3000 24 hours a day.

