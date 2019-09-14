GEICO : Associate Achieves Customer Service Milestone

GEICO associate Emily Lynch has the golden touch.

As a customer service representative at the company’s Buffalo, New York, regional office, Lynch takes calls from policyholders who have any number of questions and problems. Her knack for delivering guidance, answers and solutions has earned her a place in GEICO’s history book.

Lynch recently became the first service associate to make the Chairman’s Club Gold Tier for 10 years. Each year, GEICO’s Chairman’s Club recognizes stellar sales and service associates; the Gold Tier is the Club’s most elite class.

“Emily comes in to work every day with the absolute highest expectations of herself,” Service Manager Joe Conjerti said. “She treats each and every customer she speaks with as if they are family, and she never forgets to a bring her smile and sense of humor with her to the office.”

Having spent 30 years in the food service industry before joining GEICO in 2006, Lynch has a natural ability to connect with people.

“It gives me so much satisfaction to be able to turn a call around when a customer calls in upset,” said Lynch, who has achieved above 99% in call quality for the past two years.

Lynch credits her management team and co-workers with helping her to always give her best. She’s both a resource and a source of inspiration to other associates, and she freely shares her simple yet highly effective keys to great customer care.

“The best advice is to be patient, be friendly and always keep the customer’s best interest in mind,” she said.

