GEICO : Associate Achieves Customer Service Milestone

09/14/2019 | 06:01am EDT

GEICO associate Emily Lynch has the golden touch.

Buffalo associate Emily Lynch has a knack for customer service.

Buffalo associate Emily Lynch has a knack for customer service. (Photo: Business Wire)

As a customer service representative at the company’s Buffalo, New York, regional office, Lynch takes calls from policyholders who have any number of questions and problems. Her knack for delivering guidance, answers and solutions has earned her a place in GEICO’s history book.

Lynch recently became the first service associate to make the Chairman’s Club Gold Tier for 10 years. Each year, GEICO’s Chairman’s Club recognizes stellar sales and service associates; the Gold Tier is the Club’s most elite class.

“Emily comes in to work every day with the absolute highest expectations of herself,” Service Manager Joe Conjerti said. “She treats each and every customer she speaks with as if they are family, and she never forgets to a bring her smile and sense of humor with her to the office.”

Having spent 30 years in the food service industry before joining GEICO in 2006, Lynch has a natural ability to connect with people.

“It gives me so much satisfaction to be able to turn a call around when a customer calls in upset,” said Lynch, who has achieved above 99% in call quality for the past two years.

Lynch credits her management team and co-workers with helping her to always give her best. She’s both a resource and a source of inspiration to other associates, and she freely shares her simple yet highly effective keys to great customer care.

“The best advice is to be patient, be friendly and always keep the customer’s best interest in mind,” she said.

Learn more about GEICO career opportunities in Buffalo at geico.jobs/buffalo.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For more than 80 years, the company has worked to make people’s lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies.

Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverage are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available.

GEICO has a national workforce of 40,000 associates. GEICO sales representatives throughout the country are licensed insurance agents in order to help guide customers through coverage decisions. To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and/or purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy here, connect via GEICO Mobile or by phone. Sales and service is also available at GEICO Local Offices.

Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.


© Business Wire 2019
