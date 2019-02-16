GEICO : Board Adds Two, Announces Other Officer Changes

Pionne Corbin and Rick Hoagland have been elected to the GEICO Board of Directors.

Senior Vice President Pionne Corbin has been elected to the GEICO Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

Corbin is senior vice president with oversight responsibilities for the company’s operations in Florida, the Southeast, the Midwest and Centralized Services. Corbin, based at GEICO’s Lakeland, Florida, regional office, began her career at GEICO in 1993 as a management intern.

Hoagland is senior vice president with oversight responsibilities for the company’s operations in New York, New Jersey and New England; he also oversees the Indianapolis office. Hoagland, based at GEICO’s Woodbury, New York, regional office, began his career at GEICO in 1994 as a telephone claims representative.

The GEICO Board of Directors took other actions as well.

Three new officers were elected: Yvonne Obeng-Curwood, as assistant VP of claims at the Houston office; Travis Cober, as assistant VP of claims at the Dallas office; and Rusty Ward, as assistant VP of underwriting and product management at GEICO headquarters in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Three officers are taking on new duties: Greg Jacobi is serving as assistant VP of claims at the San Diego office, after previously serving as assistant VP of underwriting; Tara Carthew is now assistant VP of liability and personal injury protection claims at the Lakeland office, after previously serving as assistant VP of claims in Houston; and Paul Measley is assistant VP of liability claims at GEICO headquarters, after serving as assistant VP of claims in Dallas.

“Please join me in congratulating these officers for their dedication and commitment and the outstanding results they’ve produced,” said GEICO President and CEO Bill Roberts. “They are clearly ready to take on these new challenges, and GEICO is truly fortunate to have such outstanding associates ready to fill these roles and keep us on our successful path.”

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 27 million vehicles.

policyholders can access their insurance policy here, connect via GEICO Mobile, phone or by visiting a GEICO local agent.

Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available.

Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

