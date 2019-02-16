GEICO : Board Adds Two, Announces Other Officer Changes

Pionne Corbin and Rick Hoagland have been elected to the GEICO
Board of Directors.
Senior Vice President Pionne Corbin has been elected to the GEICO Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)
Corbin is senior vice president with oversight responsibilities for the
company’s operations in Florida, the Southeast, the Midwest and
Centralized Services. Corbin, based at GEICO’s Lakeland, Florida,
regional office, began her career at GEICO in 1993 as a management
intern.
Hoagland is senior vice president with oversight responsibilities for
the company’s operations in New York, New Jersey and New England; he
also oversees the Indianapolis office. Hoagland, based at GEICO’s
Woodbury, New York, regional office, began his career at GEICO in 1994
as a telephone claims representative.
The GEICO Board of Directors took other actions as well.
Three new officers were elected: Yvonne Obeng-Curwood, as assistant VP
of claims at the Houston office; Travis Cober, as assistant VP of claims
at the Dallas office; and Rusty Ward, as assistant VP of underwriting
and product management at GEICO headquarters in Chevy Chase, Maryland.
Three officers are taking on new duties: Greg Jacobi is serving as
assistant VP of claims at the San Diego office, after previously serving
as assistant VP of underwriting; Tara Carthew is now assistant VP of
liability and personal injury protection claims at the Lakeland office,
after previously serving as assistant VP of claims in Houston; and Paul
Measley is assistant VP of liability claims at GEICO headquarters, after
serving as assistant VP of claims in Dallas.
“Please join me in congratulating these officers for their dedication
and commitment and the outstanding results they’ve produced,” said GEICO
President and CEO Bill Roberts. “They are clearly ready to take on these
new challenges, and GEICO is truly fortunate to have such outstanding
associates ready to fill these roles and keep us on our successful path.”
About GEICO
GEICO
(Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto
insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 27
million vehicles.
