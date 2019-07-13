GEICO : Board Names Jacobi VP of San Diego Office

The GEICO Board of Directors has named Greg Jacobi vice president of the company’s regional office in San Diego. The Board also elected James Jones assistant vice president of claims for the region and assigned Karen De Mars as the assistant vice president of underwriting.

Earlier this year, Jacobi was named assistant vice president of claims for the San Diego office. Before that, he served as assistant vice president of underwriting since 2015. He began his GEICO career in 1993 as an insurance counselor at the company’s Woodbury, New York, regional office. He eventually became a sales and service supervisor and then head of operational services.

In 2004, he was named sales and service director at the GEICO regional office in Buffalo, New York. After completing GEICO’s executive assistant program in 2007, Jacobi was elected assistant vice president of underwriting for the Buffalo region. In 2011, he relocated to the Dallas regional office to serve as its assistant vice president of underwriting; he moved to the San Diego regional office in 2015.

Jacobi holds a bachelor’s degree in management and communications from Adelphi University. He earned his Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriting (CPCU) designation in 2006 and the Automobile Claims Associate designation in 2007.

Jones started at GEICO in 2003 in the Emerging Leaders Program, where he completed rotations in service, sales, liability claims, auto damage and planning. In 2005, he was named retention manager at the Tucson, Arizona, regional office before moving to the claims division in 2006.

Jones served as auto damage field supervisor for Alaska and Northern California and as the Tucson regional office planning manager before being promoted to auto damage manager in 2012. In 2017, he was named auto damage director of the Tucson region, with responsibilities for auto damage operations in seven states.

Jones holds a BS degree in chemical engineering from the University of Arizona.

De Mars previously served as assistant vice president for GEICO Local Office operations. She began her GEICO career in 1985 as a part-time underwriting associate while she was earning her organizational leadership degree at Chapman College in Orange County, California. In 1988, she began working full-time in various positions, including auto sales, service, homeowners and umbrella coverages. By 1993, she was promoted to supervisor.

De Mars then served as sales manager and service director before being selected in 2011 to manage GEICO’s Los Angeles operations, including auto sales and service, liability claims and auto damage. A year later, De Mars was named sales director of the San Diego region. She held that position before being elected assistant vice president in 2017.

