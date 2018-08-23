Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GEICO : Catastrophe Team Readied as Hurricane Lane Approaches Hawaii; Beware of Flood Conditions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 01:26am CEST

As Hurricane Lane moves closer to the Hawaiian Islands, GEICO is preparing its CAT teams to assist customers and is also encouraging policyholders to tune into official emergency instructions and to listen to weather advisories and updates.

"As we continue to track Hurricane Lane, our Catastrophe Response Teams (CAT) are preparing to assist policyholders throughout the islands,” said GEICO Senior Vice President Shawn Burklin. "We want our customers to know that we’re vigilant in tracking the storm and we’ll have people in place to assist immediately.”

Burklin also added the reminder that hurricanes have the potential to cause severe flooding. In flooded locations, GEICO recommends:

  • Avoid walking or driving through high water. Six inches of moving water can knock you down, and a foot can sweep your vehicle away according to Ready.gov.
  • Reduce your speed. If you need to drive, reduce your speed to try to reduce the chances of hydroplaning. If you hydroplane, immediately take your foot off the accelerator. A rotating tire has traction, while a sliding one does not.
  • Maintain a safe distance. Increase the distance you would normally have between you and the vehicle ahead.
  • Turn on your headlights – Simply turning on your headlights makes you more visible to others.
  • When to abandon the car – Ready.gov recommends that you only abandon your vehicle if the flood water is rising around your vehicle, but is not moving. Then proceed to higher ground. Do not leave the car and enter moving water.
  • Consider moving your vehicle to the highest possible ground and avoid parking in underground garages if possible because hurricanes can cause severe flooding.

“We sincerely hope that residents stay safe and the storm does not significantly impact you and your family,” added Burklin.

And should GEICO customers need to report a loss, they are encouraged to do so as soon as possible on the GEICO mobile app, at GEICO.com or by calling 1-800-841-3000 24-hours a day.” GEICO commercial vehicle policyholders can report losses at 1-866-509-9444.

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company) is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies and is the second-largest private passenger auto insurance company in the United States. GEICO, which was founded in 1936, provides millions of car insurance quotes to U.S. drivers annually. The company is pleased to serve more than 16 million private passenger customers, insuring more than 27 million vehicles (auto & cycle).

Using GEICO’s online service center, policyholders can purchase policies, make policy changes, report claims and print insurance ID cards. Policyholders can also connect to GEICO through GEICO Mobile, reach a representative over the phone or visit a GEICO local agent.

GEICO also provides insurance quotes on motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), boats, travel trailers and motorhomes (RVs). Coverage for life, homes and apartments and identity theft is written by non-affiliated insurance companies and is secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto insurance and personal umbrella protection are also available.

For more information, go to www.geico.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08/22MACY'S : to open discount store at SouthPark mall
AQ
08/22SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT : Citi-Reitas-SGX C-Suite Reits & Sponsors Forum 2018
PU
08/22ILUKA RESOURCES : Executive Team Changes
PU
08/22U.S. oil extends gains after crude inventories fall
RE
08/22U.S. oil extends gains after crude inventories fall
RE
08/22RAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Friday, Aug. 24
AQ
08/22SEARS : Bloomington Sears store set to close
AQ
08/22Mexico, U.S. 'close' to resolving bilateral NAFTA issues
RE
08/22IMPINJ INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Impinj, Inc. - PI
AC
08/22Kettering to spend up to $3M improving compliance for people with disabilities
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD : CONSTRUCTION OF CANADIAN OIL PIPELINE DELAYED: minister
2EXCLUSIVE: Aramco listing plan halted, oil giant disbands advisors - sources
3Mexico, U.S. 'close' to resolving bilateral NAFTA issues
4Britain to set out advice on how to prepare for a 'no deal' Brexit
5BOMBARDIER, INC. : BOMBARDIER : names Danny Di Perna as aerospace COO

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.