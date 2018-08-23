GEICO : Catastrophe Team Readied as Hurricane Lane Approaches Hawaii; Beware of Flood Conditions

As Hurricane Lane moves closer to the Hawaiian Islands, GEICO is
preparing its CAT teams to assist customers and is also encouraging
policyholders to tune into official emergency instructions and to listen
to weather advisories and updates.
"As we continue to track Hurricane Lane, our Catastrophe Response Teams
(CAT) are preparing to assist policyholders throughout the islands,”
said GEICO Senior Vice President Shawn Burklin. "We want our customers
to know that we’re vigilant in tracking the storm and we’ll have people
in place to assist immediately.”
Burklin also added the reminder that hurricanes have the potential to
cause severe flooding. In flooded locations, GEICO recommends:
-
Avoid walking or driving through high water. Six inches of
moving water can knock you down, and a foot can sweep your vehicle
away according to Ready.gov.
-
Reduce your speed. If you need to drive, reduce your speed to
try to reduce the chances of hydroplaning. If you hydroplane,
immediately take your foot off the accelerator. A rotating tire has
traction, while a sliding one does not.
-
Maintain a safe distance. Increase the distance you would
normally have between you and the vehicle ahead.
-
Turn on your headlights – Simply turning on your headlights
makes you more visible to others.
-
When to abandon the car – Ready.gov recommends that you only
abandon your vehicle if the flood water is rising around your vehicle,
but is not moving. Then proceed to higher ground. Do not leave the car
and enter moving water.
-
Consider moving your vehicle to the highest possible ground and
avoid parking in underground garages if possible because hurricanes
can cause severe flooding.
“We sincerely hope that residents stay safe and the storm does not
significantly impact you and your family,” added Burklin.
And should GEICO customers need to report a loss, they are encouraged to
do so as soon as possible on the GEICO
mobile app, at GEICO.com
or by calling 1-800-841-3000 24-hours a day.” GEICO commercial vehicle
policyholders can report losses at 1-866-509-9444.
