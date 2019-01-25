GEICO : Donates $75,000 to Help Furloughed Government Employees

GEICO, the nation’s second largest auto insurance company, has made a combined contribution of $75,000 to support local and national programs assisting those impacted by the partial federal government shutdown. The donations will go to the Washington, D.C.-based Capital Area Food Bank as part of a program called “Driven to Shutdown Hunger,” and to FEEA, The Federal Employee Education and Assistance Fund.

In the local Washington, D.C. area, the GEICO Philanthropic Foundation partnered with the Capital Area Food Bank to contribute $50,000 for Driven to Shutdown Hunger, which will serve 125,000 meals to impacted furloughed workers across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. The program provides free mobile pop-up markets across the DMV, offering produce and shelf-stable items for those who have been affected by the shutdown.

In addition, the company donated $25,000 to FEEA’s program providing micro grants to some of the lowest income federal employees across the country who are furloughed or working in excepted status. The grants are available nationwide and will be disbursed by FEEA.

“GEICO has a long history of serving government employees and their families. We’re also offering alternative payment schedules and/or deferred payments for those impacted,” said Bill Roberts, GEICO’s president and CEO. “For those policyholders who have been affected, we’re here to help make it a little easier.”

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 27 million vehicles.

To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy here, connect via GEICO Mobile, phone or by visiting a GEICO local agent.

Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available.

Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190125005052/en/