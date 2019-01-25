GEICO : Donates $75,000 to Help Furloughed Government Employees

GEICO,
the nation’s second largest auto insurance company, has made a combined
contribution of $75,000 to support local and national programs assisting
those impacted by the partial federal government shutdown. The donations
will go to the Washington, D.C.-based Capital Area Food Bank as part of
a program called “Driven to Shutdown Hunger,” and to FEEA, The Federal
Employee Education and Assistance Fund.
In the local Washington, D.C. area, the GEICO
Philanthropic Foundation partnered with the Capital
Area Food Bank to contribute $50,000 for Driven to Shutdown Hunger,
which will serve 125,000 meals to impacted furloughed workers across
D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. The program provides free mobile pop-up
markets across the DMV, offering produce and shelf-stable items for
those who have been affected by the shutdown.
In addition, the company donated $25,000 to FEEA’s
program providing micro grants to some of the lowest income federal
employees across the country who are furloughed or working in excepted
status. The grants are available nationwide and will be disbursed by
FEEA.
“GEICO has a long history of serving government employees and their
families. We’re also offering alternative
payment schedules and/or deferred payments for those impacted,” said
Bill Roberts, GEICO’s president and CEO. “For those policyholders who
have been affected, we’re here to help make it a little easier.”
About GEICO
GEICO
(Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto
insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 27
million vehicles.
