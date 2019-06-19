Log in
GEICO : Fredericksburg's 25th Anniversary Honors Longtime Associates and Looks to the Future

06/19/2019 | 02:21pm EDT

It was a day of celebration for GEICO associates at the company’s Fredericksburg Regional Office building. Today, former and current GEICO associates gathered together to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the building’s dedication.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005693/en/

Regional Vice President Scott Markel looks on as two associates reunite at GEICO's 25th anniversary of the Fredericksburg, Va. location. (Photo: Business Wire)

In a recent ceremony, Regional Vice President Scott Markel praised not only the associates who had been with the company since before the Fredericksburg Regional Office opened in 1994, but also all of the associates who have given--and continue to give--their best every day since the company was founded in 1936.

“Our associates here in Fredericksburg have gone above and beyond for 25 years, providing the best customer service day-in and day-out,” Markel said during the event. “We started with 700 associates in 1994 and we’re now at over 4,000—and still growing as we serve customers throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.”

The ceremony also recognized the 20th anniversary of GEICO’s National Print Mail Center (NPMC), which coordinates, prints, and mails out all materials to policyholders nationwide. The NPMC has sent out over one billion pieces of mail.

Additional speakers at the event included Bill Roberts, GEICO’s president and CEO; Tony Nicely, GEICO's executive chairman; former Virginia Governor George Allen who attended the dedication ceremony in 1994; Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Snellings reading a proclamation; and GEICO’s assistant vice president of information services Robbin Martz, who read a proclamation from current Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.

The celebration also recognized GEICO’s support of the of the local Fredericksburg community, having donated more than $14 million for local nonprofit and community organizations over the past 25 years.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy here, connect via GEICO Mobile, phone or by visiting a GEICO local agent. Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.


© Business Wire 2019
