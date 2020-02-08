GEICO : Hiring 500 Associates at Macon Office

GEICO’s Macon regional office is looking to extend job offers to more than 500 Central Georgia residents in 2020.

There are full-time and part-time career opportunities in Claims, Salvage, Emergency Roadside Service, Customer Service and Sales. Recent college graduates and others looking to train for leadership positions are encouraged to apply for the Emerging Leaders Program or Management Development Program. No prior insurance experience is necessary; training, mentorship and support are provided to all new associates.

New associates will join Central Georgia’s largest private employer and GEICO’s largest regional operation. They will be welcomed onto a team with a proven track-record of success. Last year, nearly 40 percent of GEICO associates in Macon received promotions for their efforts to provide quality service to GEICO’s ever-growing policyholders.

GEICO associates are offered the Total Rewards Program, with a wide range of benefits, including a health benefits package, retirement and finance options and continuing education opportunities. In addition, associates can expect career growth opportunities and a friendly and supportive environment in which to develop and thrive.

GEICO also provides associates with many opportunities to be involved in their community. GEICO has been the biggest contributor to the United Way of Central Georgia for the past 14 years, and associates have been honored for their volunteer work at Bibb County Public Schools and Middle Georgia Community Food Bank.

Learn more at Geico.jobs/macon.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For more than 80 years, the company has worked to make people’s lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies and has a national workforce of more than 40,000 associates.

Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverage are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

