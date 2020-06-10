Log in
GEICO : Hiring Hundreds at Offices Across the Country

06/10/2020 | 10:15am EDT

GEICO is hiring to fill hundreds of positions at 14 of its regional locations across the country.

The company has career opportunities available in Sales, Service, Claims and Information Technology at its offices in Buffalo, Chevy Chase, Dallas, Fredericksburg, Honolulu, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Lakeland, Macon, North Liberty, San Diego, Tucson, Virginia Beach and Woodbury.

Applications are currently being accepted online; potential candidates can apply by visiting the GEICO Careers homepage at geico.jobs.

With the vast majority of GEICO’s 41,000-associate population working from home, all interviewing, hiring, onboarding and training will be done virtually. New hires will also work remotely until the company transitions associates back to offices.

GEICO, a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies, was founded more than 80 years ago and has steadily risen to become the nation’s second-largest auto insurer. President and CEO Todd Combs welcomes candidates to consider joining GEICO and helping the company continue to offer the quality service customers have come to expect.

“We are incredibly proud to be able to offer career opportunities at a time when many Americans have had their livelihoods taken away by the pandemic,” Combs said. “We are fortunate to be a stable company committed to serving our customers, developing associates and supporting our local communities during this challenging time.”

GEICO--one of Comparably’s 2019 “Top 50 Large Companies for Perks & Benefits” and Indeed.com’s “10 Highest-Rated Workplaces for Compensation and Benefits--offers full-time associates its Total Rewards Program, with a wide range of benefits, including health, dental and vision coverage, paid vacation and holidays, parental leave, continuing education and tuition reimbursement. GEICO is a promote-from-within company that offers career growth, a supportive environment and community engagement opportunities.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For more than 80 years, the company has worked to make people’s lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies and has a national workforce of more than 40,000 associates.

Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverage are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.


© Business Wire 2020
