GEICO : Indy Has Several Hundred Openings That Pay over $16/Hour

GEICO’s
office in Indianapolis has immediate openings for Claims
Service Representatives, Liability
Service Representatives, Customer
Service Representatives, Sales
Representatives and Emergency
Roadside Service Representatives; all the positions have a starting
salary of at least $16.12 an hour. Training is provided and no prior
insurance experience is necessary. Apply at www.geico.jobs/indy.
IT
positions are also available at the Center
of Excellence, an innovative tech hub GEICO opened last year at the
Indy office.
Full-time associates are offered the wide-ranging Total
Rewards Program, which includes a comprehensive benefits package,
college tuition reimbursement and health and wellness incentives. GEICO
provides a friendly work environment that supports career growth and
development.
GEICO opened its Indianapolis office in 2013 with 250 associates. Today,
there are 1,500 associates. Last year, GEICO announced plans to expand
the office and grow the associate population to more than 2,000.
“Our associates have been key to the success and growth we have seen in
Indianapolis,” said Assistant Vice President Lona Montgomery. “We are
pleased to welcome even more Hoosiers to join our GEICO family.”
GEICO, a member of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway family of
companies, has been named a “Top Workplace” by the Indianapolis Star for
several years; the Center
of Excellence is a finalist for the 2019 TechPoint MIRA Awards
Exceptional Employer Award.
About GEICO
GEICO
(Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto
insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 27
million vehicles.
To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and purchase
additional products, policyholders can access their insurance
policy here, connect via GEICO
Mobile, phone or
by visiting a GEICO
local agent.
Homeowners,
renters,
condo,
flood,
identity
theft and term
life coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance
companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial
auto and personal
umbrella coverages are also available.
Visit www.geico.com
for a quote or to learn more.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190316005003/en/