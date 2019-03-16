GEICO : Indy Has Several Hundred Openings That Pay over $16/Hour

GEICO’s office in Indianapolis has immediate openings for Claims Service Representatives, Liability Service Representatives, Customer Service Representatives, Sales Representatives and Emergency Roadside Service Representatives; all the positions have a starting salary of at least $16.12 an hour. Training is provided and no prior insurance experience is necessary. Apply at www.geico.jobs/indy.

IT positions are also available at the Center of Excellence, an innovative tech hub GEICO opened last year at the Indy office.

Full-time associates are offered the wide-ranging Total Rewards Program, which includes a comprehensive benefits package, college tuition reimbursement and health and wellness incentives. GEICO provides a friendly work environment that supports career growth and development.

GEICO opened its Indianapolis office in 2013 with 250 associates. Today, there are 1,500 associates. Last year, GEICO announced plans to expand the office and grow the associate population to more than 2,000.

“Our associates have been key to the success and growth we have seen in Indianapolis,” said Assistant Vice President Lona Montgomery. “We are pleased to welcome even more Hoosiers to join our GEICO family.”

GEICO, a member of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway family of companies, has been named a “Top Workplace” by the Indianapolis Star for several years; the Center of Excellence is a finalist for the 2019 TechPoint MIRA Awards Exceptional Employer Award.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 27 million vehicles.

To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy here, connect via GEICO Mobile, phone or by visiting a GEICO local agent.

Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available.

Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

