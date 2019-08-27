Log in
News : Companies
GEICO : Marks 1st Year in New Iowa Location With Plans to Hire 80 New Associates

08/27/2019 | 06:31am EDT

GEICO’s North Liberty, Iowa, office is marking the one-year anniversary of its new headquarters by extending job offers to 80 new associates by the end of 2019.

The GEICO office in North Liberty is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its new building at 2320 Landon Road. Photo by Sonny Diesburg (Photo: Business Wire)

The GEICO office in North Liberty is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its new building at 2320 Landon Road. Photo by Sonny Diesburg (Photo: Business Wire)

Applications are now being accepted for Customer Service Representatives, with a starting salary of $16.50/hour, and Inbound Sales Representatives, with a $16.87 starting salary. No prior insurance experience is necessary; training is provided. Apply at geico.jobs/iowa.

GEICO opened its Iowa office in 1997, when the insurer had about 2.8 million policyholders. Today, GEICO has more than 17 million policyholders. The success of the Iowa office has contributed substantially to the company’s growth. In fact, an Iowa sales associate sold GEICO’s 17-millionth policy earlier this year. The Iowa office, which currently has about 500 associates, relocated to a new 50,000-square-foot building last September.

GEICO’s Iowa office has been named a Top Workplace for the last five years by the Des Moines Register and is one of Indeed.com’s Top 10 highest-rated workplaces for compensation and benefits.

Full-time GEICO associates are offered the Total Rewards Program with a wide range of benefits, including a comprehensive benefits package, continuing education, tuition reimbursement, on-site college courses, career growth, community engagement opportunities, as well as a friendly and supportive workplace.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For more than 80 years, the company has worked to make people’s lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies.

Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available.

GEICO has a national workforce of 40,000 associates. GEICO sales representatives throughout the country are licensed insurance agents in order to help guide customers through coverage decisions. To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and/or purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy here, connect via GEICO Mobile or by phone. Sales and service is also available at GEICO Local Offices.

Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.


© Business Wire 2019
