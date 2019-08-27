GEICO : Marks 1st Year in New Iowa Location With Plans to Hire 80 New Associates

GEICO’s North Liberty, Iowa, office is marking the one-year anniversary of its new headquarters by extending job offers to 80 new associates by the end of 2019.

The GEICO office in North Liberty is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its new building at 2320 Landon Road. Photo by Sonny Diesburg (Photo: Business Wire)

Applications are now being accepted for Customer Service Representatives, with a starting salary of $16.50/hour, and Inbound Sales Representatives, with a $16.87 starting salary. No prior insurance experience is necessary; training is provided. Apply at geico.jobs/iowa.

GEICO opened its Iowa office in 1997, when the insurer had about 2.8 million policyholders. Today, GEICO has more than 17 million policyholders. The success of the Iowa office has contributed substantially to the company’s growth. In fact, an Iowa sales associate sold GEICO’s 17-millionth policy earlier this year. The Iowa office, which currently has about 500 associates, relocated to a new 50,000-square-foot building last September.

GEICO’s Iowa office has been named a Top Workplace for the last five years by the Des Moines Register and is one of Indeed.com’s Top 10 highest-rated workplaces for compensation and benefits.

Full-time GEICO associates are offered the Total Rewards Program with a wide range of benefits, including a comprehensive benefits package, continuing education, tuition reimbursement, on-site college courses, career growth, community engagement opportunities, as well as a friendly and supportive workplace.

