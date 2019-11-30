GEICO : Offers Tips on How to Help Prevent Vehicle Theft

Data released by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) October’s 2018 Holiday Theft Report indicates that five of the highest vehicle theft days are happening in the next eight weeks. The keyless entry system was introduced in the 1980s; 30 years later, smart keys, proximity keys, and push-button starting vehicles are just as normal as using a key.

“Thefts of those early vehicles were mostly owner error,” GEICO’s Director of SIU Douglas Shiring recalls. “People just left their key in or near the vehicle at the time of the theft. Today the bad guys have a new item in their tool bag, which is eliminating the need for a key altogether.”

Follow these common-sense approaches to protect your vehicle.

Keep your vehicle locked at all times, even while driving.

Park it in a well-lit area if possible.

When parked, never leave your keys in the car.

Close all the windows and the sunroof.

Avoid leaving valuables inside your vehicle where passersby can see them or cover all packaging. This avoids temptation.

Never leave your car running and unattended.

Look around. Be aware of your surroundings, especially in garages, parking lots, and gas stations.

Thieves are reluctant to steal if they know the vehicle can be recovered quickly. Be aware, too, that some newer vehicles come with passive alarms that activate automatically when the key is removed from the ignition.

The bottom line is that it never hurts to be cautious whether you have a keyless entry vehicle or one that opens conventionally. These suggestions from GEICO could help protect you and your property.

