Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GEICO : Offers Tips on How to Help Prevent Vehicle Theft

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/30/2019 | 07:56am EST

Data released by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) October’s 2018 Holiday Theft Report indicates that five of the highest vehicle theft days are happening in the next eight weeks. The keyless entry system was introduced in the 1980s; 30 years later, smart keys, proximity keys, and push-button starting vehicles are just as normal as using a key.

“Thefts of those early vehicles were mostly owner error,” GEICO’s Director of SIU Douglas Shiring recalls. “People just left their key in or near the vehicle at the time of the theft. Today the bad guys have a new item in their tool bag, which is eliminating the need for a key altogether.”

Follow these common-sense approaches to protect your vehicle.

  • Keep your vehicle locked at all times, even while driving.
  • Park it in a well-lit area if possible.
  • When parked, never leave your keys in the car.
  • Close all the windows and the sunroof.
  • Avoid leaving valuables inside your vehicle where passersby can see them or cover all packaging. This avoids temptation.
  • Never leave your car running and unattended.
  • Look around. Be aware of your surroundings, especially in garages, parking lots, and gas stations.

Thieves are reluctant to steal if they know the vehicle can be recovered quickly. Be aware, too, that some newer vehicles come with passive alarms that activate automatically when the key is removed from the ignition.

The bottom line is that it never hurts to be cautious whether you have a keyless entry vehicle or one that opens conventionally. These suggestions from GEICO could help protect you and your property.

Click on the following links to review coverage 24 hours a day by calling (800) 841-3000, or use GEICO’s mobile app anytime day or night. Want more information or need to report a claim, log onto GEICO.com. Visit GEICO More for additional information on theft prevention or what to do after an auto theft.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For more than 80 years, the company has worked to make people’s lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies. GEICO also provides homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverages through non-affiliated insurance companies secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. GEICO has a national workforce of 40,000 associates. GEICO sales representatives throughout the country are licensed insurance agents who help guide customers through coverage decisions. To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and/or purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy here; connect via GEICO Mobile or by phone. Sales and service is also available at GEICO Local Offices. Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:13aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :update on suspension of trading
PU
08:13aSINOPIPE : “TANAP is the most concrete sign of our country's peaceful vision”
PU
08:08aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER(S)/ UNITHOLDER(S) : :notification of new substantial shareholders (glory image international and lee tai hay dominic)
PU
08:03aDPP MAJORITY IN TAIWAN LEGISLATURE WOULD BE NIGHTMARE : PFP candidate
AQ
08:03aResidents of outlying Taiwan island call nuclear waste compensation 'vote-buying'
AQ
08:01aAHF to Partner at Baltimore City Hall in 2019 World AIDS Day Event - Mon., Dec. 2nd
BU
08:00aMULTICHOICE : Basketmouth, Nancy Isime, others light up DStv festive ad
AQ
08:00aALLIANZ : Efforts to recover N20tr not for personal gain, says Malami
AQ
08:00aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : In ride-hail boom, livery cabs feel squeezed and forgotten
AQ
07:56aCONVENIENCE FOODS LANKA : helps kick-start careers of Ratmalana Deaf and Blind School students
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE : 'taking a deeper look' at map policies after calling Crimea part of Russia
2NOVARTIS : Novartis Aims to Ace Tough Market -- WSJ
3OPEC November oil output slips before Aramco IPO, policy meeting
4RENAULT : Auto Partners Move to Ease Discord -- WSJ
5TECH DATA CORPORATION : WHAT'S NEWS: Business & Finance -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group