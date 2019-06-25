GEICO : Opens New Office at The Bridges; Plans to Grow Tucson Operations Extensively

GEICO hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate the opening of its new building at 3050 S. Martin Luther King Way in The Bridges development in Tucson. GEICO President and CEO Bill Roberts and Regional Vice President Michelle Trindade greeted Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild, Vice Mayor Richard Fimbres, Bourn Companies CEO Don Bourn, representatives from Tucson City Council, Pima County and local business and community leaders at the event.

“We recently became Arizona’s largest auto insurer,” said Bill Roberts, GEICO president and CEO. “We’ll be looking for even more talented associates to join us in Tucson soon, and this beautiful new building will be home for our growing number of associates who are making history for GEICO.”

GEICO’s team of 1,500 Tucson associates will begin moving into the new location on July 12, and the move should be completed later in the month. Once the current associates relocate to the new office, GEICO will begin recruiting to fill some 700 new positions over the next several years.

Bourn Companies managed the construction of the new building, which consists of 200,000 square-feet of space on three floors. Amenities for GEICO associates at the new site will include modern open workspaces, an onsite cafeteria, fitness center, credit union and 20,000-square-feet of patios, a balcony and outdoor space for associates to relax and recharge.

GEICO’s Tucson office is also home to one of the company’s largest green initiatives. Solar panels that serve as covered parking will provide roughly 80 percent of the power for the building.

Future job openings will include positions in all of GEICO’s major business functions such as insurance sales, customer service and claims handling. For many positions, former experience in insurance is not required, and training is provided for all new associates. Applicants can look for positions by visiting www.geico.com/careers/.

GEICO offers competitive starting salaries, a comprehensive benefits package, career growth and community engagement opportunities, and a friendly, supportive workplace. Associates in Tucson also have an opportunity to earn degrees online through GEICO’s local partnership with the University of Arizona.

As Arizona’s largest auto insurer, GEICO serves more than 500,000 policyholders in the state and insures more than 800,000 automobiles and motorcycles.

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles.

