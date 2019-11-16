GEICO : Program That Turns Military Vets Into IT Analysts Expanding to Virginia Beach

Retired Army 1st Sgt. Antwon Davis spent two decades protecting and defending his country, but when he left the service, Davis faced the challenge of finding a new career that would safeguard his future and that of his family.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191116005028/en/

After 20 years in the Army, Retired Army 1st Sgt. Antwon Davis has begun a second career as a GEICO IT software analyst. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Starting a new career after military service can be trying,” said Davis, whose stellar military tenure included a deployment to Kuwait for Operation Iraqi Freedom. “GEICO was a champion for me in helping me find my next career.”

Davis began GEICO’s Veteran IT Transition Program in March. Launched in 2015, the program combines 12 months of classroom work, mentoring and real-world experience to transform military veterans into full-time GEICO IT analysts. Veterans are paid and receive benefits during training.

The program had been based solely at GEICO corporate headquarters in Chevy Chase, Maryland, but next year, it is expanding to the company’s regional office in Virginia Beach, Virginia, a city with a strong military and veteran presence. Veterans who are interested, can learn more or apply here.

“Those who have served in the military have unique talents and skills,” GEICO Manager of IT Talent and Leadership Development Missy Clark said. “GEICO believes in this program. We believe our commitment to supporting veterans’ onboarding, training and development will build long-term employment and growth opportunities that will be beneficial to veterans and GEICO.”

Although Davis is still in the training phase of the program, he is already fully immersed in his job as a GEICO IT software analyst. After completing training in coding, spreadsheets, pivot tables and other tools essential to his job, Davis now works to fix and prevent bugs on GEICO websites.

“Much like the military, we support one another as a team,” Davis said of his fellow IT associates. “We feel a sense of accomplishment when we solve issues and create solutions.”

Veteran IT Transition Program applicants do not need previous tech experience or a college degree. Clark said what the program does seek is veterans who are results-oriented, adaptable and self-reliant.

“We look for demonstrated leadership, a willingness to learn and demonstrated growth while in the military,” she said.

The inaugural Virginia Beach Veteran IT Transition Program begins in early 2020. Applications are being accepted now.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For more than 80 years, the company has worked to make people’s lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies.

Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverage are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available.

GEICO has a national workforce of 40,000 associates. GEICO sales representatives throughout the country are licensed insurance agents in order to help guide customers through coverage decisions. To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and/or purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy here, connect via GEICO Mobile or by phone. Sales and service is also available at GEICO Local Offices.

Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191116005028/en/