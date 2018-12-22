GEICO : Promotes Amy Furman to Assistant VP of Marketing

The GEICO Board of Directors has elected Amy Furman to assistant vice
president of marketing, with responsibility for digital advertising and
brand and production. Furman had previously served as a marketing
director since 2002.
GEICO assistant VP of marketing Amy Furman (Photo: Business Wire)
She started at GEICO in 1989 as a research assistant. Furman later moved
to media advertising, print buying and planning, and outdoor, radio and
television advertising.
She was then promoted to manager of database marketing, where she
oversaw the company’s transition to a database-driven direct mail
environment. With her promotion to marketing director in 2002, her
responsibilities grew to also include sponsored marketing and creative
services.
Furman holds degrees in marketing and business from Virginia Tech.
“Having such capable and experienced associates ready to take on
important roles means our marketing operations are in good hands. I look
forward to more great work from Amy as she takes on these new duties,”
said CEO Bill Roberts.
