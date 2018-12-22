Log in
GEICO : Promotes Amy Furman to Assistant VP of Marketing

12/22/2018 | 12:16pm CET

The GEICO Board of Directors has elected Amy Furman to assistant vice president of marketing, with responsibility for digital advertising and brand and production. Furman had previously served as a marketing director since 2002.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181222005002/en/

GEICO assistant VP of marketing Amy Furman (Photo: Business Wire)

GEICO assistant VP of marketing Amy Furman (Photo: Business Wire)

She started at GEICO in 1989 as a research assistant. Furman later moved to media advertising, print buying and planning, and outdoor, radio and television advertising.

She was then promoted to manager of database marketing, where she oversaw the company’s transition to a database-driven direct mail environment. With her promotion to marketing director in 2002, her responsibilities grew to also include sponsored marketing and creative services.

Furman holds degrees in marketing and business from Virginia Tech.

“Having such capable and experienced associates ready to take on important roles means our marketing operations are in good hands. I look forward to more great work from Amy as she takes on these new duties,” said CEO Bill Roberts.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 27 million vehicles.

To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy here, connect via GEICO Mobile, phone or by visiting a GEICO local agent.

Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available.


© Business Wire 2018
