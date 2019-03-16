GEICO : Puts the Spotlight on Safe City Travel

Cities mean heavy traffic, crowds of pedestrians, and complicated street
layouts that are challenging for drivers. In this first edition of the
GEICO “Safe Driving Series,” GEICO offers these tips to help drivers
stay safe during city trips.
Watch for those on two feet: Pedestrian deaths have hit their
highest point since 1990 according to the Governor’s Highway Safety
Association. Drivers need to make sure they yield at crosswalks and
also when walk signals are blinking.
-
Stifle the need for speed: Drivers need time to react to common
occurrences such as cyclists riding alongside traffic or other cars
pulling out of parallel parking spaces. Cities have low posted speed
limits because traffic conditions constantly change. Drivers should
drive defensively, be courteous and be ready to anticipate traffic
changes.
-
Pack your patience; leave out aggressive driving: City streets
are often congested. There’s no room for weaving in and out of traffic
or tailgating. Drivers should adopt defensive habits, show courtesy to
others they’re sharing the road with, and remain ready to anticipate
changes in the flow of traffic.
-
Drop distracting habits: That means don’t browse Instagram,
reply to texts, grab a snack or chat with friends. Drivers need to be
ready to anticipate unexpected situations such as someone throwing
open a car door in front of them. In an urban area, the National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) advises drivers to scan
the road two blocks or two traffic signals ahead of their current
position.
For more safety tips, visit GEICO's Safe
Driving Resource Center.
