GEICO : Puts the Spotlight on Safe City Travel

Cities mean heavy traffic, crowds of pedestrians, and complicated street layouts that are challenging for drivers. In this first edition of the GEICO “Safe Driving Series,” GEICO offers these tips to help drivers stay safe during city trips.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190316005001/en/

GEICO graphic with city safe driving tips

Watch for those on two feet: Pedestrian deaths have hit their highest point since 1990 according to the Governor’s Highway Safety Association. Drivers need to make sure they yield at crosswalks and also when walk signals are blinking.

Pedestrian deaths have hit their highest point since 1990 according to the Governor’s Highway Safety Association. Drivers need to make sure they yield at crosswalks and also when walk signals are blinking. Stifle the need for speed: Drivers need time to react to common occurrences such as cyclists riding alongside traffic or other cars pulling out of parallel parking spaces. Cities have low posted speed limits because traffic conditions constantly change. Drivers should drive defensively, be courteous and be ready to anticipate traffic changes.

Drivers need time to react to common occurrences such as cyclists riding alongside traffic or other cars pulling out of parallel parking spaces. Cities have low posted speed limits because traffic conditions constantly change. Drivers should drive defensively, be courteous and be ready to anticipate traffic changes. Pack your patience; leave out aggressive driving: City streets are often congested. There’s no room for weaving in and out of traffic or tailgating. Drivers should adopt defensive habits, show courtesy to others they’re sharing the road with, and remain ready to anticipate changes in the flow of traffic.

City streets are often congested. There’s no room for weaving in and out of traffic or tailgating. Drivers should adopt defensive habits, show courtesy to others they’re sharing the road with, and remain ready to anticipate changes in the flow of traffic. Drop distracting habits: That means don’t browse Instagram, reply to texts, grab a snack or chat with friends. Drivers need to be ready to anticipate unexpected situations such as someone throwing open a car door in front of them. In an urban area, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) advises drivers to scan the road two blocks or two traffic signals ahead of their current position.

For more safety tips, visit GEICO's Safe Driving Resource Center.

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 27 million vehicles.

To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and purchase additional products, policyholders can log into their car insurance policy, connect via GEICO Mobile, phone or by visiting a GEICO local agent.

Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and life coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available.

Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190316005001/en/