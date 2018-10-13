GEICO : Reminds Campers to Prepare Your RV for the Winter

It’s been an exceptionally wet year for most of the East Coast, creating
the perfect storm for a spectacular fall color fest. Cool temperatures
and an array of colors are every camper’s delight. While there is plenty
of time to enjoy a late fall trip, GEICO would like to remind campers to
start thinking about RV maintenance and winterization now.
Start at the top
The most neglected area of your RV is the roof. Manufactures will
recommend you clean your roof three to four times a year and inspect
your seals every 30 to 45 days. Depending on where you park your RV, the
sun could be baking and drying out your seals. A dry, cracked seal will
eventually leak, and if ignored long enough it will cause severe damage
to the interior of your unit. Additionally, take time to inspect and
replace any vehicle fluids, check tires for wear and dry rot if
applicable.
Preventative Maintenance
Winterizing your RV is a necessity if you live in states that freeze.
Typically, the main concern is preparing your plumbing. Drain internal
fluids and add antifreeze. Inspect the condition of the insulation
around your pipes and replace if necessary. Preventive maintenance could
save thousands of dollars in repairs if a pipe were to burst.
Check Vents
Make sure you block any vents or openings to prevent animals from
nesting over the winter. Consider raising the unit on blocks. Leaving
that much weight settled for an extended duration may lead to flat spots
or a weakening of the tire.
If you pride yourself as a "do-it-yourselfer," there are many guides and
how-to lists that will help you prepare your RV or you can schedule an
appointment and let the professionals handle it. Be sure to do it early,
so you don’t put it off.
