GEICO : Reminds Drivers to Move Over for Tow Trucks, Too

While many drivers know to change lanes when a police cruiser or ambulance is stopped along a roadway, fewer of them know that tow trucks, too, are among the emergency vehicles that require drivers to ‘move over.’

According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, all 50 states have some form of Move Over Law that directs drivers to change lanes in order to move away from emergency vehicles with visual signals such as flashing lights; drivers are to slow down if there is no other lane available.

Still, towing associations across the country are finding that many motorists don’t know the law applies to tow trucks as well. Such unawareness can have tragic consequences. Between 50 and 100 tow truck operators lose their lives each year in roadside accidents, the Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum estimates.

The Towing and Recovery Association of America and state towing groups have embarked on a campaign to educate drivers about the importance of moving over. Last October, awareness events were held across the country as part of the first-ever National Move Over Day.

Assistant Vice President John Little oversees GEICO’s Emergency Roadside Service, and he knows the dangers tow truck drivers face on the job each day.

“Tow truck drivers and all emergency vehicle personnel want to do their jobs safely and go home to their loved-ones at the end of the day; we can all help them do that by obeying Move Over Laws and driving distraction-free,” Little said.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company) is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies and is the second-largest private passenger auto insurance company in the United States. GEICO, which was founded in 1936, provides millions of car insurance quotes to U.S. drivers annually. The company is pleased to serve more than 16 million private passenger customers, insuring more than 27 million vehicles (auto & cycle).

GEICO also provides insurance quotes on motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), boats, travel trailers and motorhomes (RVs). Coverage for life, homes and apartments is written by non-affiliated insurance companies and is secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto insurance and personal umbrella protection are also available.

For more information, go to www.geico.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005444/en/