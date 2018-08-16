GEICO : Reminds Drivers to Stay Mindful of Young Passengers as Temperatures Soar

As temperatures surge across the country, GEICO urges parents and
caregivers to keep an eye on young passengers traveling with them in the
backseat.
Last year, more than 40 children died after being left in locked
vehicles, says the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
(NHTSA). Since 1998, nearly 750 young lives were lost in hot vehicles.
Parents and caregivers need to remember these important facts about how
vulnerable children are to climbing temperatures in a vehicle.
-
A child’s body temperature can rise three to
five times faster than an adult’s.
-
When a child’s body temperature reaches 104 degrees, heatstroke
begins. At a body temperature of 107 degrees, a child can die.
According to NHTSA, a car’s temperature can rise by 20 degrees in
roughly 10 minutes. Even on a day with temperatures less than 80
degrees, a car’s temperature can swell to 110 degrees.
To prevent a child from suffering heatstroke or worse, parents and
caregivers should:
-
Never leave a child in a locked car, even if the windows are open.
-
Consider placing a purse or essential item on the back seat that gives
a reason to look in the rear of the vehicle.
-
Travel with a reminder, such as a stuffed animal on the passenger
seat, or set a smartphone alert.
-
Teach children not to play in a parked car, and keep the car locked
when it’s parked.
-
Store car keys away from children so they can’t access the car.
Visit GEICO
More for more safety tips on how to prevent leaving children in hot
cars.
