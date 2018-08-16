GEICO : Reminds Drivers to Stay Mindful of Young Passengers as Temperatures Soar

As temperatures surge across the country, GEICO urges parents and caregivers to keep an eye on young passengers traveling with them in the backseat.

Last year, more than 40 children died after being left in locked vehicles, says the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Since 1998, nearly 750 young lives were lost in hot vehicles.

Parents and caregivers need to remember these important facts about how vulnerable children are to climbing temperatures in a vehicle.

A child’s body temperature can rise three to five times faster than an adult’s.

than an adult’s. When a child’s body temperature reaches 104 degrees, heatstroke begins. At a body temperature of 107 degrees, a child can die.

According to NHTSA, a car’s temperature can rise by 20 degrees in roughly 10 minutes. Even on a day with temperatures less than 80 degrees, a car’s temperature can swell to 110 degrees.

To prevent a child from suffering heatstroke or worse, parents and caregivers should:

Never leave a child in a locked car, even if the windows are open.

Consider placing a purse or essential item on the back seat that gives a reason to look in the rear of the vehicle.

Travel with a reminder, such as a stuffed animal on the passenger seat, or set a smartphone alert.

Teach children not to play in a parked car, and keep the car locked when it’s parked.

Store car keys away from children so they can’t access the car.

Visit GEICO More for more safety tips on how to prevent leaving children in hot cars.

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company) is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies and is the second-largest private passenger auto insurance company in the United States. GEICO, which was founded in 1936, provides millions of car insurance quotes to U.S. drivers annually. The company is pleased to serve more than 16 million private passenger customers, insuring more than 27 million vehicles (auto & cycle).

Using GEICO’s online service center, policyholders can purchase policies, make policy changes, report claims and print insurance ID cards. Policyholders can also connect to GEICO through GEICO Mobile, reach a representative over the phone or visit a GEICO local agent.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005044/en/