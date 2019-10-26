GEICO : Reminds You to Prepare Your RV for the Winter

While there is still plenty of time for a fall camping trip, GEICO would like to remind you to start thinking about RV winterization.

Of course, you can take your unit to a mechanic, but if you pride yourself as a "do-it-yourselfer," there are many complete guides and how-to lists that will help you prepare your RV for freezing weather. Here is GEICO’s short list to get you started.

Prepare your plumbing for a freeze. Drain internal fluids and add non-toxic RV antifreeze to the system. Inspect the condition of the insulation around your pipes and replace them if necessary. Preventive maintenance could save thousands of dollars in repairs if a pipe were to burst.

Depending on where you park your RV, the sun could have more of an impact on baking and drying out your seals. Manufactures will recommend you clean your roof three to four times a year and inspection the seals every 30 to 45 days. A dry, cracked seal will eventually leak, and if ignored long enough, it will cause severe damage to the interior of your unit.

Additionally, take time to inspect and replace any vehicle fluids, check tires for wear and dry rot if applicable. Consider blocking any vents or openings to prevent animals from nesting over the winter and consider raising the unit on blocks. Leaving that much weight settled for an extended duration may lead to flat spots or a weakening of the tire.

If time is a concern, schedule an appointment and let the professionals handle it. Be sure to do it early, so you don’t wait. To review coverage, contact GEICO 24 hours a day at 800-841-3000 or use GEICO.com. For more RV related topics visit GEICO More.

