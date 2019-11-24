Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GEICO : Says Drive Safely and Arrive to Turkey Dinner in One Piece

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/24/2019 | 08:01am EST

As millions of people get ready to travel to destinations near and far for Thanksgiving, GEICO urges travelers to consider the following tips so they arrive safely for dinner.

  • Pack your vehicle sensibly: Make sure no pieces of luggage or other items obstruct your view, which could create challenges when merging or changing lanes on roads and highways.
  • Leave with full tanks and full charges: It’s important to have a full tank of gas from the start in case you hit unexpected traffic along the way. Remember to also top off the windshield washer fluid tank. Drivers should charge their smartphones completely in case an emergency arises.
  • Review your route: Consider using a traffic app to check for accidents, construction or other issues that may create delays. Look at the weather forecast so you won’t be surprised by dangerous winter weather conditions.
  • Take your time: Leave the racing for video games; most roadways will have heavier traffic than usual, and drivers will need to proceed patiently. Obey the speed limit and practice defensive driving techniques.
  • Don’t multi-task: Ask passengers to handle all mid-trip activities like programming GPS destinations, setting up playlists, changing climate controls or passing out snacks. Set phones to silent or do not disturb mode, and pull off the road if you must reply to texts or emails or post to social media.
  • Insist on safety belts: They save lives – in one year alone the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates nearly 15,000 individuals survived a crash because they buckled up. Take a few seconds to click it so you can have a safe, enjoyable holiday season.

For more safe driving tips, visit the car safety and insurance page on GEICO More.

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For more than 80 years, the company has worked to make people’s lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies.

Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:11aTOP NIKE AIR SHOES BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2019 : Early Nike Air Force 1, Air Max & Foamposite Shoes Savings Rated by Deal Stripe
BU
10:07aFrance's LVMH nears deal to buy U.S. jewellery chain Tiffany for $16.7 billion - FT
RE
10:01aFive things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
AQ
09:41aKATE SPADE BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS LIST : Best Early Kate Spade Clothing & Jewelry Deals Shared by Save Bubble
BU
09:41aALL THE BEST SUNGLASSES BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2019) : Early Ray-Ban, Oakley, Gucci & Costa Del Mar Sunglasses Sales Compared by Consumer Articles
BU
09:30aHow Apple and Microsoft Dwarf the Rest of the Market
DJ
09:15aBETS ON COAL END WHERE THEY STARTED : In Bankruptcy
DJ
09:10aALLIANZ : Embattled ex-AGF, Adoke writes Malami, Interpol
AQ
08:51aTHE BEST CARTER'S BLACK FRIDAY DEALS OF 2019 : Early Carter's Baby & Kids Clothing Deals Reviewed by Deal Tomato
BU
08:41aTHE BEST GRACO, UPPABABY & CARTER'S BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2019 : Early Baby Car Seat, Clothing & Stroller Deals Rounded Up by Deal Tomato
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Proposes Unusual Dual-Plane Trajectories to Cut Airliner Emissions
2Saudi central bank says Aramco IPO not causing liquidity issues for banks
3Saudi Aramco markets IPO in Dubai after approaching Kuwait fund
4PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. : PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Receiving a Lawsuit and a Motion for ..
5CHINA GREEN : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL OF THE ENTIRE EQUITY INTEREST IN AN INDIRECT..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group