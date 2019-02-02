GEICO : Says Enjoy the Big Game in Moderation

Whether you’ll be watching the Big Game at your favorite sports bar or at a friend’s place, GEICO asks that fans enjoy it responsibly.

Remember the following tips to help keep your evening safe.

Avoid excessive celebration: The Big Game is an hours-long affair, so fans should pace themselves with adult beverages. Take a few timeouts from drinking, and have a bite to eat with some water.

Declare yourself ineligible to drive: If you've had too much to drink, avoid getting behind the wheel at all costs. Plan to take public transportation, order a ride through a rideshare app or ask a sober friend or family member to give you a lift.

Take one for the team: If public transit or rideshares aren't options, assign a member of your group to be a designated driver before the party starts. Respect your designated driver and don't cause distractions as a passenger. Remember to thank him or her for the ride.

Referee your party: If you're a host, keep an eye on guests. Never let anyone get behind the wheel who appears intoxicated. Hosts can also face criminal charges if party guests cause an impaired driving crash.

Know what's at stake: A DUI offense turns into more than just a fine. When towing/impound fees, court costs, insurance rate hikes and a lawyer are factored in, the final price can swell to more than $10,000 according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Drivers can also face more inconveniences such as a license suspension and the installation of an ignition interlock in their vehicle as a result of a DUI charge.

For more safety tips, visit GEICO's Safe Driving Resource Center.

