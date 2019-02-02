Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GEICO : Says Enjoy the Big Game in Moderation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/02/2019 | 08:01am EST

Whether you’ll be watching the Big Game at your favorite sports bar or at a friend’s place, GEICO asks that fans enjoy it responsibly.

Remember the following tips to help keep your evening safe.

  • Avoid excessive celebration: The Big Game is an hours-long affair, so fans should pace themselves with adult beverages. Take a few timeouts from drinking, and have a bite to eat with some water.
  • Declare yourself ineligible to drive: If you’ve had too much to drink, avoid getting behind the wheel at all costs. Plan to take public transportation, order a ride through a rideshare app or ask a sober friend or family member to give you a lift.
  • Take one for the team: If public transit or rideshares aren’t options, assign a member of your group to be a designated driver before the party starts. Respect your designated driver and don’t cause distractions as a passenger. Remember to thank him or her for the ride.
  • Referee your party: If you’re a host, keep an eye on guests. Never let anyone get behind the wheel who appears intoxicated. Hosts can also face criminal charges if party guests cause an impaired driving crash.
  • Know what’s at stake: A DUI offense turns into more than just a fine. When towing/impound fees, court costs, insurance rate hikes and a lawyer are factored in, the final price can swell to more than $10,000 according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Drivers can also face more inconveniences such as a license suspension and the installation of an ignition interlock in their vehicle as a result of a DUI charge.

For more safety tips, visit GEICO's Safe Driving Resource Center.

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 27 million vehicles.

To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and purchase additional products, policyholders can log into their car insurance policy, connect via GEICO Mobile, phone or by visiting a GEICO local agent.

Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and life coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available.

Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:31aGENERAL MOTORS : GM plant closings will hit parts suppliers far and wide
AQ
08:10aMANCHESTER UNITED : Marouane Fellaini posts from airport ahead of January transfer to Shandong Luneng
AQ
08:10aBEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATINL ARPRT : China becomes key dynamic force of global civil aviation
AQ
08:10aINTERGLOBE AVIATION : BIAL, InterGlobe Aviation ink deal to build MRO in Bengaluru
AQ
08:10aAIRPORTS OF THAILAND PCL : AoT defers final decision about new BKK airport terminal until February 20
AQ
08:08aAFCON : Hats Off to Zifa for Online Ticket Sales
AQ
08:01aGEICO : Says Enjoy the Big Game in Moderation
BU
07:56aSAN MIGUEL : Coo, Rivas Honored
AQ
07:56aLBC EXPRESS : to enhance mobile platform
AQ
07:55aUK would regret no-deal Brexit 'for ever' - Greg Clark
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1'Good vibe' U.S.-China trade talks followed by soybean purchases
2HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : GE Gets Army Engine Pact; Honeywell, Pratt & Whitney Venture 'Disappointed'
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon Mobil profit tops estimates as production rebounds
4EVOLUS INC : EVOLUS : FDA approves cheaper Botox rival to treat frown lines
5BASF : Germany's new industrial strategy under fire

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.