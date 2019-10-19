GEICO Says: Pack Your Patience; Put Safety First While Driving in Parking Lots

Whether it’s a few spaces outside a small shop or a large multi-level garage, GEICO urges drivers to remain patient and stay alert while driving through parking lots.

Parking lot safe-driving plan:

Stick to low speeds: At any moment, a car could back out of a spot or a pedestrian could try to cross. Drivers need to proceed slowly so they have enough time to react in case one of these common scenarios occurs.

At any moment, a car could back out of a spot or a pedestrian could try to cross. Drivers need to proceed slowly so they have enough time to react in case one of these common scenarios occurs. Always remember to look back: Even if you’re driving a vehicle equipped with a backup camera, you should still look back from the driver’s seat to scan your surroundings. Drivers should treat technology like backup cameras and their accompanying traffic alert sensors as additional tools to help them see more of what’s around them.

Even if you’re driving a vehicle equipped with a backup camera, you should still look back from the driver’s seat to scan your surroundings. Drivers should treat technology like backup cameras and their accompanying traffic alert sensors as additional tools to help them see more of what’s around them. Stay mindful of pedestrians: Parking lots have both high volumes of vehicle and foot traffic. Drivers should always stop to let pedestrians cross the street, whether at a crosswalk or elsewhere. Drivers also need to make extra effort to monitor the area around them so they don’t miss someone stepping out from in between vehicles for example.

Parking lots have both high volumes of vehicle and foot traffic. Drivers should always stop to let pedestrians cross the street, whether at a crosswalk or elsewhere. Drivers also need to make extra effort to monitor the area around them so they don’t miss someone stepping out from in between vehicles for example. Get situated while you’re parked: If you need to reply to a text or email, stream music or set a new GPS destination, take care of that while you’re still sitting in the parking space. These activities can lead to a driver becoming distracted once the car is moving.

If you need to reply to a text or email, stream music or set a new GPS destination, take care of that while you’re still sitting in the parking space. These activities can lead to a driver becoming distracted once the car is moving. Lock up: After exiting your vehicle, always remember to lock all the doors. An unlocked car provides a prime opportunity for thieves, no matter where it’s parked. Also, consider covering up valuable items or storing them out of sight in the trunk or another compartment within your vehicle.

