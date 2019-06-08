GEICO : Sets Dec. 1 Deadline for 2019 Military Service Award Nominations

GEICO
is now accepting nominations for its 31st Annual GEICO
Military Service Awards, a program to honor members of the military
for serving their civilian and military communities. Through this
program, one active duty or reserve enlisted member from each of the
five branches of military service and one enlisted member from the
National Guard will be selected. The electronic nomination packages are
due to GEICO, via the specific nomination process for each branch of
service, no later than Dec. 1, 2019.
Each unit, base, post, or activity may nominate eligible enlisted
members, according to their established procedures. Nominees should
exhibit noteworthy contributions or accomplishments in one of the three
nomination categories:
-
Drug and Alcohol Abuse Prevention
-
Fire Safety and Fire Prevention
-
Traffic Safety and Accident Prevention
“We are honored to recognize men and women who personify leadership and
service, both in their military roles and in the communities where they
live. Our company was founded in 1936 to serve members of the military
and other government employees. We’ve never wavered from our commitment
to and appreciation of those who serve,” said GEICO President and CEO
Bill Roberts.
The GEICO
Military Team and the GEICO
Philanthropic Foundation will provide GEICO Military Service Award
recipients with a cash award and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington,
D.C., from wherever they are serving.
The 2019 GEICO Military Service Awards ceremony will be held in
Washington, D.C., on April 20, 2020, with senior military officials and
GEICO representatives in attendance. Each service establishes and
publishes their service-specific processes and procedures for awards;
amplifying information may be found by contacting Service Coordinators
listed at https://www.geico.com/information/military/returning-the-favor/service-awards/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190608005003/en/