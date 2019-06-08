Log in
GEICO : Sets Dec. 1 Deadline for 2019 Military Service Award Nominations

06/08/2019 | 06:01am EDT

GEICO is now accepting nominations for its 31st Annual GEICO Military Service Awards, a program to honor members of the military for serving their civilian and military communities. Through this program, one active duty or reserve enlisted member from each of the five branches of military service and one enlisted member from the National Guard will be selected. The electronic nomination packages are due to GEICO, via the specific nomination process for each branch of service, no later than Dec. 1, 2019.

Each unit, base, post, or activity may nominate eligible enlisted members, according to their established procedures. Nominees should exhibit noteworthy contributions or accomplishments in one of the three nomination categories:

  • Drug and Alcohol Abuse Prevention
  • Fire Safety and Fire Prevention
  • Traffic Safety and Accident Prevention

“We are honored to recognize men and women who personify leadership and service, both in their military roles and in the communities where they live. Our company was founded in 1936 to serve members of the military and other government employees. We’ve never wavered from our commitment to and appreciation of those who serve,” said GEICO President and CEO Bill Roberts.

The GEICO Military Team and the GEICO Philanthropic Foundation will provide GEICO Military Service Award recipients with a cash award and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., from wherever they are serving.

The 2019 GEICO Military Service Awards ceremony will be held in Washington, D.C., on April 20, 2020, with senior military officials and GEICO representatives in attendance. Each service establishes and publishes their service-specific processes and procedures for awards; amplifying information may be found by contacting Service Coordinators listed at https://www.geico.com/information/military/returning-the-favor/service-awards/.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles.

To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy here, connect via GEICO Mobile, phone or by visiting a GEICO local agent.

Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.


© Business Wire 2019
